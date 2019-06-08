Belmont Stakes Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes live stream via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday.

The race is scheduled to start at 6:50 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage of the undercard will be on NBCSN starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and on NBC starting at 4 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC and NBSCN via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Belmont Stakes on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Belmont Stakes on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Belmont Stakes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Belmont Stakes Preview

With 9-5 morning-line odds, Tacitus is a slight favorite ahead of War of Will, who’s 2-1 on the morning line.

Tacitus, coached by Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, had won three consecutive races before finishing third in the controversial Kentucky Derby, where another Mott horse, Country House, claimed victory with the disqualification of Maximum Security.

“I thought his Derby was good,” the trainer said of Tacitus, according to America’s Best Racing. “He came running, but he had to change course a number of times, weaving inside and outside through traffic. He was willing, and he never got stopped or checked, but every time you change course, you’re probably taking a little something away from your momentum. It wasn’t a bad trip, but it wasn’t a golden trip like Country House actually got.”

Mott is looking to become just the second trainer known to have won Triple Crown races with different horses in the same year. D. Wayne Lukas pulled off the feat in 1995, when Thunder Gulch took the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes and Timber Country won the Preakness.

“It would be nice,” Mott said, per America’s Best Racing. “I suppose it would be like winning the two Breeders’ Cup races in 2011 when Drosselmeyer won the Classic the same weekend that Royal Delta won the Ladies’ Classic (now Longines Distaff).

“Having the Derby winner this year has given me an incentive to come back and win it again. It makes you hungrier. For a long time you live with the feeling that maybe it’s never going to happen for you. Not like I ever gave up trying. You keep on trying, and if it happens, it happens. Now, I’d like to win one in a more traditional way.”

Fellow trainer Todd Pletcher will have two horses in the field: Spinoff (15-1) and Intrepid Heart (10-1).

“The Belmont is a race we really cherish,” Pletcher said, according to Newsday. “It’s home for us, and I think one of the advantages is most of our horses have trained at Belmont for five weeks after the Derby. It helps, and it’s a race we really enjoy.

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds

1. Joevia, 30–1 (ridden by Jose Lezcano, trained by Greg Sacco)

2. Everfast, 12–1 (Luis Saez, Dale Romans)

3. Master Fencer, 8–1 (Julien Leparoux, Koichi Tsunoda)

4. Tax, 15–1 (Irad Ortiz Jr., Danny Gargan)

5. Bourbon War, 12–1 (Mike E. Smith, Mark Hennig)

6. Spinoff, 15–1 (Javier Castellano, Todd Pletcher)

7 .Sir Winston, 12–1 (Joel Rosario, Mark E. Casse)

8 .Intrepid Heart, 10–1 (John R. Velazquez, Todd Pletcher)

9. War of Will, 2–1 (Tyler Gaffalione, Mark E. Casse)

10. Tacitus, 9–5 (Jose Ortiz, Bill Mott)