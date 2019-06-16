‘Big Little Lies’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Live Online

Tonight, Big Little Lies continues with Season 2 Episode 2. Be sure to watch the show tonight on HBO at 9pm ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

‘Big Little Lies’ Preview

When we left off on Big Little Lies, the drama was certainly going down. The Monterey Five, as they’ve come to be known, learned (through some rather intense performances and eye contact by some of our favorite TV actresses) that Perry is the one who raped Jane, and he is the father of Ziggy.

Later that night, Alexander Skarsgard was pushed down a steep set of stairs by Bonnie, who now harbors an ugly truth: that she’s responsible for a man’s death. All the women have agreed to make a pact and not inform the police what really happened that night.

And what can we expect from Season 2? The cast has dropped some big hints about which direction Season 2 is headed in, and the word of the Season seems to be “Streep”. That’s right– Meryl Streep has joined the cast as Mary Louise, Perry’s mother, who is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding her son’s death. Will that lead Bonnie to admit what she did? (In the book, Bonnie does actually come forward and admit what she did.)

In a recent interview, Crystal Fox, who plays Bonnie’s mother, Elizabeth, said that she enjoyed working with Zoe Kravitz immensely. She added, “I think her mom is grounded and an Earth mother… She’s probably coming in there to say, ‘Are you getting it together? What is going on? What are you doing?’ You know how moms can tell if you’re in a space, and they just wanna see what you’re gonna tell them? They just start watching you, and they know your behavior’s changed. And then they go, ‘OK, maybe you’ll tell me.’ And when you don’t, I’ll say, ‘What’s going on?'”

And what about the wait in general? After all, fans waited two years to get their dose of season 2. According to Glamour, Merrin Dungey, who plays Detective Adrienne Quinlan, says, “It’s really worth it… It’s an incredibly told story. I was surprised there was going to be a season two. The fact they upped the ante is incredible.”

Will Streep add an added level of nuanced cruelty to the season? Only time will tell.

Be sure to tune into Season 2, Episode 2, airing tonight on HBO at 9pm ET/PT.