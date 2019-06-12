Blues vs Bruins Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Blues Game 7 via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The Boston Bruins will host the St. Louis Bruins at TD Garden for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Blues vs Bruins Game 7 Preview

The Bruins tied the series at 3-3 with a 5-1 victory in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Boston forward Brad Marchard opened the scoring with a one-timer on a feed from David Pastrnak during 5-on-3 advantage 8:40 into the first period.

After a scoreless second period, defenseman Brandon Carlo put Boston up 2-0 early in the fifth.

Thanks in part to Tuukka Rask’s performance in net — the Bruins netminder made 28 saves — a pair of goals was all Boston would need.

“Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the Finals in Game 7, I think I’d take it,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’ve been a good road team. We’ve won twice up there in this series, so we’re a confident group.”

He added: “I thought it was an even game, really. Two periods, it’s tight hockey. There’s not a lot of room out there.

“I’ll credit Boston. They played well. They checked well. They didn’t give us a ton of room out there. I didn’t think we gave them much either. Can we play better? Yeah, we can play better. But I thought we handled the pressure (of the moment) pretty well.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted his team did a better of keeping pucks alive and getting the action out of their end of the ice.

“That’s where I think this series is tilted in their favor — when we’re not strong on the walls in our own end and they keep pucks alive, we get fatigued, we get worked down low and as a result things go their way,” Cassidy said, according to The Associated press. “We did a better job getting inside of that pinch before it happened. They’re big guys. If you don’t get position, you have no chance on their D to get it out. So that was the other thing we did better on the walls.”

The Blues out-hit Boston in the first four games of the series, but the Bruins won that battle 43-34 in Game 5 — a St. Louis win — and got edged 29-27 in Game 6.

“That’s just a part of our game when we play our game the right,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said, per AP. “When we try to impose our culture, part of that is everybody can be physical and play that side of the game. I think that we definitely have better results when we do.”