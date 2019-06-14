Brazil vs Bolivia Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Bolivia in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+, FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Copa America hosts Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia at Estadio do Morumbi in São Paulo on Friday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Brazil vs Bolivia in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Bolivia on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Bolivia (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Bolivia (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch in Spanish: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Bolivia (Spanish) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Brazil vs Bolivia Copa America Preview

Brazil have won the Copa America eight times, the third-most behind Uruguay (15) and Argentina (14). Since a stretch of dominance that saw them win five Copa Americas and a pair of World Cup titles from 1989 to 2007, they haven’t won either tournament.

They’ll be playing without striker Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in a 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain star is under police investigation following a rape allegation against him.

“My feelings [in relation to Neymar] is of concern for the human side and for him to be in good health,” Brazil head coach Tite said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“And second, I have concern and regret not having a player of his quality, he is a top-three player in the world. For me, apart from Messi and Ronaldo, he compares to [Eden] Hazard, but he has an advantage over Hazard, they think the same way, but he [Neymar] runs the plays faster.

“He is the player that we ask for. I’m talking about the athlete, not all the other circumstances behind it. I told him that. And that’s my opinion.”

Four days after the win over Qatar, Brazil crushed Honduras 7-0 in another tune-up.

Selecao defender Thiago Silva called on attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to step up in Neymar’s absence.

“The collective game comes first. Coutinho had a difficult season in Barcelona,” Silva said, according to Goal.com. “It was demanding and they booed him many times, but here in the team he is our reference, especially when we don’t have Neymar.

“Coutinho calls for the game. In the two friendlies we played he was the best player on the pitch, not only because of passes and goals, but also with his defense. He is finding his happiness again.”

Silva added: “We need him, especially now with the absence of Neymar.”

Bolivia won the Copa America once, in 1963, and returned to the final in 1997. But since then, they’ve advanced past the first round just once, reaching the quarter-finals in 2015.

La Verde fell to France 2-0 in a warm-up friendly on June 2.

“From the first minute and right through to the end of the match, it was a great apprenticeship for us,” Bolivia head coach Eduardo Villegas said, according to the Ligue 1 website. “My conclusion is simple: we learnt a lot tonight. Our opponents forced us to make a huge effort, bigger than we expected, and early on our response was stress and imprecision. But after that, as the match played out, we started to find space and hit our straps. We created chances.”