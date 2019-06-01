Bruins vs Blues Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Blues Game 3 via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The St. Louis Blues will host the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Bruins vs Blues Game 3 Preview

The Blues evened up the series in Game 2 thanks to an unlikely hero — 32-year-old defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, with 28 regular season goals to his credit in a 10-year NHL career, found the back of the net 3:51 into overtime.

“First game we weren’t happy, today we came out flying,” Gunnarsson said after Wednesday’s 3-2 victory, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I think we played a great game for 60-plus minutes and that’s just the team we are. We come back like that. We never give up. For me to put it in and get the winner, it’s a great feeling.”

St. Louis was the more physical team in Game 2, out-hitting the Bruins 50-31. They took five penalties to Boston’s two, but dominated in the shots on goal department, 37-23.

“They seemed to play with more urgency than they did in Game 1,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to The Associated Press. “We played with less. They were on top of us, tighter than in the first game. We didn’t seem to win as many races as we did in Game 1. Some of that was self-inflicted. Some of that was how they played.”

Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak was held scoreless. The trio was responsible for a blistering 23 of the squad’s 32 postseason goals heading into the Stanley Cup Final, but Marchand’s unassisted insurance strike late in Game 1 accounts for their lone tally of the series.

“Usually if they check well, get pucks back, they’ll get some odd-man rushes against offensive lines,” Cassidy said of his first line, per AP. “If they support the puck close together, they’ll get their chances. If they’re able to separate down low against those man-to-man type of defenders, they’ll get some chances. They got a few. They haven’t finished yet. I wouldn’t say that that line has been dormant by any means.”

Both teams will be without key cogs on Saturday — the NHL suspended Blues center Oskar Sundqvist one game for the hit that knocked Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out of Game 2. Grzelcyk is considered day-to-day, but he’ll miss Game 3.

“It doesn’t matter if I agree or disagree,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said of the league’s decision, per the Post-Dispatch. “It’s just a league thing and they handled it, so it’s over with. We miss him a lot, he’s a good player. He does a lot of good things for us on both sides of the puck. Good penalty killer, plays center, wing, great defensively — (has) produced for us in the playoffs, too.”

John Moore will likely fill in for Grzelcyk, and Zach Sanford is expected to do the same for Sundqvist.