Charlo vs Cota Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Light middleweight boxers Jermell Charlo and Jorge Cota will meet at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday.

Charlo vs Cota Preview

Charlo (31-1, 15 knockouts) suffered the first defeat of his professional career in December, losing his WBC super welterweight title to Tony Harrison via unanimous decision.

Sunday’s bout was intended to be a rematch of that fight, but Harrison injured his ankle during training and Cota took his place.

“It feels like a heartbreak,” Charlo said, according to Premier Boxing Champions. “I was ready to destroy Tony Harrison and now I’m going to get in there and destroy Cota… It’s unfortunate that Tony Harrison isn’t my next victim.

“I feel my title was taken from me and being held hostage and I want it back. I will go through anything to get it back. The moment he’s cleared to fight I want the match and I will get my title back. I’m going in June 23 for a dominant victory with a ferocious attitude and a mindset to destroy, because I know I can’t leave it to the judges anymore.”

The 29-year-old Texas native’s opponent is also coming off a decision defeat, of the split-decision variety against Jeison Rosario.

“This is boxing. It’s not about his history or his will,” Charlo said, according to Boxing Scene. “It’s not about anything else but who is the best man in the ring.

“I’m glad that I could bless another warrior with the chance to be here. This guy is going to be relentless. He comes to fight. I’m glad that he’s gone through what he has to get here. But the devil will be defeated, in all aspects of my life. I have the heart of a lion and I’ve paid my dues in this game. This is going to be the ‘Jermell Charlo Show’ on Sunday night.”

Cota (28-3, 25 knockouts), who hails from Sinaloa, Mexico, agreed to the fight on 20 days’ notice.

“I think that many have called me the victim in the ring and the result has been that I became the monster. I am the demon in that ring,” the 31-year-old said, per Boxing Scene. “When other guys are in there, my punches scare them. I expect this fight will be the same.

“Jorge Cota is a demon and he’s the next man who will be fighting Tony Harrison for the WBC super welterweight world title. I will have my hand raised on June 23. I have all the strength and desire to go forward. Many things have happened to me that I’ve overcome and I will not miss out on this opportunity.”