How to Watch the CMT Music Awards 2019 Online

Tonight is the 2019 CMT Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET, from Nashville, Tennessee, with the country music group Little Big Town as the show’s hosts. According to CMT, this year’s show will feature the most performers the CMT Music Awards has ever had.

This year’s show airs on several different networks – Paramount, MTV, CMT, LOGO, MTV2, and TV Land. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the show live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

CMT, Logo, Paramount, TV Land, and MTV are included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

CMT, MTV, Paramount and TV Land are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

CMT, Logo, TV Land, Paramount and MTV are included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

When it comes to this year’s performers, some are country staples, while others are a bit unexpected. E! News has reported that the scheduled performers include Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris.

According to Rolling Stone, the CMT Music Awards have traditionally been the unofficial kickoff to the CMA Music Festival over the years.

Now let’s get to the major nominees for this year’s show. Read on for a brief rundown.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood– “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson– “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell– “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay– “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne– “Burning Man”

Eric Church– “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line– “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves– “Rainbow”

Kane Brown– “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels– “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini– “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs– “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris– “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band –”Someone I Used To Know”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cole Swindell– “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church– “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –”Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown– “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney– “Get Along”

Luke Bryan– “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett– “Life Changes”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile– “The Joke”

Carly Pearce– “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood– “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves– “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini– “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris– “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert– “Keeper of the Flame”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”