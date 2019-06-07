Federer vs Nadal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA [French Open 2019]

You can watch a live stream of Federer vs Nadal via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

Federer vs Nadal French Open Preview

Nadal and Federer have each dropped just one set en route to the semifinals.

Nadal, with 17 Grand Slam titles, is three shy of tying Federer’s all-time record. The 33-year-old Spaniard has claimed victory in 23 of their 38 meetings and in nine of their 12 matchups in majors.

“The level of tennis that you need to play always is the highest against Federer,” Nadal said, according to CNN. “And I am playing well, but I need to play very well against him. I hope to be ready to make that happen.”

They’ve met at the French Open five times, four times in the finals and once semifinals. Nadal’s always come out on top, never yielding more than one set. Federer, 37, has beaten Nadal on clay twice in 15 tries.

Nadal has won the French Open an unprecedented 11 times, the most titles by any player at a single major; Federer’s eight Wimbledon’s titles are the second-best mark.

“Like against any player, there is always a chance,” the 37-year-old Federer said, according to The Associated Press. “Otherwise nobody will be in the stadium to watch, because everybody already knows the result in advance. You just never know. He might have a problem. He might be sick. You never know. You might be playing great or for some reason he’s struggling. Maybe there’s incredible wind, rain, 10 rain delays. You just don’t know.”

The decorated pair’s last French Open meeting, and fifth in six years, came in the 2011 finals. Nadal won 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 5-7, 6-1.

“I thought he was getting tired in the third and fourth sets but unfortunately I couldn’t take advantage of it,” Federer said after that defeat, according to The Guardian. “At 0-0 in the fourth set you think we have a match again. We know what can happen in tennis. In the fifth set I would have felt very, very strong. But Rafa played well and he deserved to win today.”

It was Nadal’s sixth French Open title.

“What a hard tournament this is to win, and what a special day it was,” Nadal said, per The Guardian. “I want to congratulate Roger. I think we had a good match.”

This year, Nadal’s bested Yannick Hanfmann, Yannick Maden, David Goffin, Juan Ignacio Londero, and Nei Nishikori in order. Goffin dealt Nadal his lone set defeat, taking the third 6-4.

Federer’s taken down Lorenzo Sonego, Oscar Otte, Casper Ruud, Leonardo Mayer, and countryman Stan Warinka, who claimed their second set 6-4 and went to two tie-breaks.