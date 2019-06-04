Federer vs Wawrinka Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA [French Open 2019]

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will meet in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match will start at 8 a.m. ET and will be televised on the Tennis Channel (it may share the broadcast with Nadal vs Nishikori, which starts around 9:30 a.m. ET).

Federer vs Wawrinka Preview

Wawrinka bested Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinals since the 2017 Australian Open, when he fell to Federer in the semis.

The 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 victory lasted five hours, nine minutes, and caught the attention of Wawrinka’s Tuesday opponent

“That was unbelievable. I saw some of it,” Federer said, according to Tennis365. “I was in the press conference, I think I was also playing at the same time! I watched pretty much the whole fifth set so that was unbelievable. It had everything. The crowd loved it — they probably would’ve liked it a little bit more too but Stan was happy it ended.”

The 37-year-old Federer, who took out Alexander Zverev in the previous round, has topped his fellow Swiss in six straight matches. Wawrinka’s last victory over the 20-time Grand Slam champ came in the 2015 French Open quarterfinals, en route to the second of his three Grand Slam titles.

“It’s different times,” Federer said when asked what he remembered of that 2015 meeting, per Tennis365. “He was on a roll at the time, obviously he’s on a roll at the time, and he now but it’s a different year. We’ve both had knee surgeries in the meantime. I don’t know — a lot has happened since. I’d say in that match it was a little bit windy. It was a good day then I believe, sunny. It was Lenglen then but is it going to be Chatrier tomorrow — we’ll see? Is it going to be raining? Is there going to be wind? All of that will play into the occasion. Is Stan going to be tired or not? I don’t know. So a different game. I will look back at that match [in 2015] and see what did I do right and wrong? And same, what did he do so well, but I know that when Stan gets rolling he can crush the ball from back and he’s just very hard to stop on clay. That’s why sometimes the match in his racket and that’s why he’s tough to play.”

Wawrinka has beaten Federer just three times in 25 tries. Each victory has come on clay.

“To play Roger in the quarterfinals is amazing for me,” the 34-year-old said, according to the ATP Tour website. “I didn’t play here for many years. He’s still playing so well and is the best player ever to play our sport. It’s going to be a big challenge for me.I didn’t beat him many times in my career, but I did once here and it was a special day for me.”