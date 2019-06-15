Fury vs Schwarz Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Boxing heavyweights Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz will square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In the United States, the the undercard fights (7 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2, while the main card and main event (10 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch a live stream of Fury vs Schwarz and all the fights on the card:

Fury vs Schwarz Preview

Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) is making his Las Vegas debut and fighting in the United States for a third time. In December, the Manchester native drew with WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles.

“It’s a good idea to have me have a couple of fights to get the US public to know me a bit better,” Fury said, according to Yahoo Sports. “When we [Fury and Wilder] fight again, it will be even bigger. That’s it. Bigger is always better. A hundred percent, [the rematch would have been] a lot bigger if we had done it [immediately]. But it will be even bigger more if I have a few more fights and get introduced properly to the U.S. public.”

After the controversial result with Wilder and Andy Ruiz’s shocking defeat of WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champ Anthony Joshua, the 30-year-old Fury believes he stands alone atop the division.

“I can box. I can move. I can trade. I can counter. I can go orthodox or southpaw. I can move forward or I can go backwards,” Fury said, per Yahoo Sports.

“So I don’t worry about anything these guys can do. They can do maybe two of those things I’ve just said. But I do everything; there is nothing I can’t do in a boxing ring. I feel like a dolphin in the sea while I’m in that boxing ring. That is my home. That’s the best place I can ever be at this time, is in that ring fighting. I don’t think any of them are a threat to me.”

He added: “Do I fear any of these guys? No. None of them’s threats. They’re all bare bums in the shower. Bum city. None of them’s any good compared to me. I’m the best heavyweight of my generation, by far.”

The 25-year-old Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) has never fought outside of Germany or the Czech Republic. He’s coming off a second-round TKO of Kristijan Krstacic. The Halle, Germany, native has never fought more than 10 rounds.

“I’m a young fighter with a big heart and big balls,” Schwarz said, according to ESPN. “So why doesn’t Fury pick another one? I am the one for this fight and I am the guy who will beat Tyson Fury on Saturday.”

He added: “I think Tyson Fury is the best fighter in the world. Nobody else has his style. Nobody else can do what he does. It’s not easy to train for his style. All I can do is to fight against him, to see the situation and adjust as it goes.

“This is what I’ve been working for since I was a kid. A fight in Las Vegas against Tyson Fury is a dream come true. While I appreciate Tyson as a great fighter and a sportsman, I am young, ambitious and in the top of the world rankings. I’ve won 24 fights. I’ve got nothing to lose, and my 25th victory will come against Fury.”