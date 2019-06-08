Germany vs China Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup in US

Germany and China will open Group B play in the Women’s World Cup at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Saturday.

Germany vs China Women’s World Cup Preview

China are 4-4 in 2019, having bested Nigeria, South Korea, Russia, and Cameroon, and having fallen to Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France.

They feature star midfielder Wang Shuang, who scored seven goals and recorded eight assists in only 18 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this past season.

The 24-year-old recently downplayed the suggestion that the Steel Roses are a one-woman team.

“This year’s World Cup is attracting huge attention, and I can feel that every player, coach and staff member of the national women’s team has put in a massive effort to prepare for the competition,” Wang said, according to China Daily.

“It’s true that we are under pressure, but I’m trying my best to stop thinking about these problems. Right now, I just want to play my game and to enjoy this World Cup experience.

“More importantly, there are always voices that Wang Shuang alone will lead the team to victory. That’s not true. This is a sport that requires teamwork. Victory will depend on the whole team. Everyone must shoulder their own responsibility.

“The team will be united, and we are ready to shine on the world stage.”

Germany are the fifth-youngest squad in the field of 24, with an average age of 25 years, 10 months.

They’re undefeated in 2019, with wins over France, Sweden, and Chile, and a draw against Japan.

“The young players are very relaxed now,” Germany assistant coach Britta Carlson said, according to Xinhua. “They are likely to play like they’re training. Concerning the quality, they have all the right to be here with the team and will help the team a lot.

“People used to have higher expectation on us to win the Cup, but we don’t have the pressure currently from the outside world. The World Cup is becoming more competitive with many strong opponents.

She added: “Nobody is asking for a title, so the team will be playing without any pressure. I hope the team will play completely free and show what they have.

“We’re here to get the best result. We want to be qualified for the Olympics which means we have to be one of the three best European teams. So we need to fight into the semifinals because European teams are very strong.”

The team recently tapped striker Alexandra Popp to serve as captain. The 28-year-old is the Germany’s leading active scorer with 46 finishes in 96 appearances.

“As the captain, I’m here to help the young players to make improvement,” Popp said, per Xinhua. “I want to be the same player without any pressure. The only change is I’ve become more grown-up.”