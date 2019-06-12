Germany vs Spain Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Germany vs Spain via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Spain and Germany will meet at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

In the US, the match starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Germany vs Spain (and every 2019 Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Germany vs Spain (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Germany vs Spain (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Germany vs Spain Women’s World Cup Preview

Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso scored or assisted on 16 of Spain’s 25 goals during qualifying. The 29-year-old picked up where she left off in her squad’s tournament opener, becoming the first player to score twice on penalty kicks in the same match at a Women’s World Cup as Spain bested South Africa 3-1.

It’s Spain’s first ever World Cup win.

“If I’m the top scorer and all my goals have been penalties, I’ve got no problem with that,” Hermoso said, according to Diario AS. “If I score, it’s so that the team can win. If the team doesn’t win my goals mean nothing. We deserved to get our first World Cup victory and we achieved it.”

She added: “Of course you feel a little nervous taking a penalty at a World Cup. I tried to imagine I was just taking one at home in my back garden. I didn’t have anything else on my mind other than putting the ball in the back of the net.”

The Spaniards trailed 1-0 at halftime before their leading active scorer found the back of the net in the 69th and 82nd minutes. Fellow forward Lucia Garcia added an insurance tally in the 89th minute.

“We know that we didn’t have a good first half. We didn’t play as we usually do,” Hermoso said, per Diario AS. “We suffered a dip in our game and that’s something we have to get over. We have to work harder and make sure we don’t enter games like we did today. I was happy with how we played in the second half. [Coach Jorge] Vilda was very clear with us — he told us, ‘It’s now or never, we’re here at the World Cup.’ We weren’t playing in the way we had prepared. We’ve made history even though we didn’t play well. We are aware that this is the World Cup — now we have our feet firmly on the ground.”

Germany claimed victory in the Group B opener, topping China 1-0 behind a long-range strike from 19-year-old midfielder Giulia Gwinn.

“The goal gave her a lot of confidence, and she showed what she’s capable of doing,” Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said, according to The Guardian. “It’s definitely very important that all the young players played in what was a very difficult match. They fought through it, and now they have the benefit of that experience and know what it’s like to play a World Cup match, with all the difficulties that brings.

“This game taught us that a World Cup match is very different to the training sessions. Some things happened that were not great — but we are here and we want to go as far as we can.”