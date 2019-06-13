How to Watch ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 3 Premiere Online

Season 3 of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres tonight, June13, at 9/8c on WE tv. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 3 Preview

The official description for the premiere episode, entitled “Bow After Lockup,” reads “Bow Wow’s arrest blows up in the tabloids and causes an uproar with Da Brat; R. Kelly’s arrest ignites a buzzing child support battle with ex-wife Drea Kelly; Waka Flocka and wife Tammy Rivera put their wedding renewal vows to the ultimate test.”

Episode 2, “No Ma’am, No Ham, No Turkey” airs Thursday, June 20; in the episode, according to its synopsis, “Bow’s violent breakdown shakes Atlanta; Bow suffers blowback; Brat unleashes on Bow, and JD must step in; Teresa runs to save her son; Deb confronts unresolved issues with Brandon; Soulja Boy gives Bow advice; a blast from the past comforts Bow.”

According to WE tv, this season stars Bow Wow, Da Brat, Ms. Deb, Lil Mama, Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite, Jhonni Blaze, Masika Kalysha, and Kiyomi Leslie.

The start of season 3 will place an emphasis on Bow Wow’s February arrest, during which he was given misdemeanor battery charges following a dispute with his then-girlfriend Leslie Holden. According to CNN, both parties were charged with battery after law officers were unable to determine who the primary aggressor in their altercation was.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Da Brat talked to Hollywood Life about the events at the center of the season premiere drama. She revealed that she warned Bow Wow about Holden before he was accused of assaulting her and tried to prevent him from getting involved with her. In the interview, Da Brat said “It’s not easy when you go through these things and we tried to tell Bow, but he does it anyway and this is where he landed — in jail, because of some girl that we kept telling him about… She wanted to be famous, she wanted to be a rapper.”

Tune in to season 3 of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Thursday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.