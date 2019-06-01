Gustafsson vs Smith Live Stream: How to Watch UFC Stockholm Online

Alexander Gustafsson will fight Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 153 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

The prelims (10 a.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, and the main card (1 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the fights online:

How to Watch UFC Stockholm Main Card Online

ESPN+

The main card won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of Gustafsson vs Smith and the main card on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the main card on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC Stockholm Prelims Online

The prelims will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC Stockholm 2019 Preview

In December, Gustafsson fell to Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 232.

It was his third crack at the belt. The 32-year-old Swede challenged Jones for the title at UFC 165 in September 2013 then did the same against Daniel Cormier two years later at UFC 192, losing via split decision both times.

He then strung together wins over Jan Błachowicz and Glover Teixeira before his most recent defeat against Jones, a third-round TKO via punches.

“It poses a different challenge, it’s Anthony Smith,” Gustafsson told “The MMA Hour” of his upcoming bout. “He’s a good guy, he comes with a lot of fire and a lot of power and he rushes people. He’s a fighter, so it’s a challenge for me, but he’s a perfect matchup.

“It’s going to be a very entertaining fight, he’s a standup guy and I’m a standup guy … he’s dangerous at any weight, in any situation, so a true challenge and I’m ready for it.”

Smith was Jones’ next victim, suffering a unanimous decision defeat at UFC 235 in March.

It was the 30-year-old Texan’s fourth light heavyweight fight since making the leap from middleweight. He’d stopped Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir.

“It’s not really about Gus, you know? It’s not even really about winning or losing,” Smith said, according to ESPN. “It’s not about getting back to the title. I’m not sitting here saying I don’t want to win; that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying I haven’t even considered the fight in a win-versus-loss situation, ’cause honestly I don’t give a s— what happens. I just want to perform. I want to go in there, I need to destroy something to get this feeling out of my stomach, this burning, sick feeling that I can’t shake. The only way I’m going to do that is I gotta let it out on somebody. I wasn’t able to let that out on Jon, and I didn’t. So I still have it.”

Gustafsson is putting little stock into Smith’s performance against Jones.

“It felt like it wasn’t really him in that fight,” Gustafsson told “The MMA Hour.” “He wasn’t — he didn’t pull the trigger really. He stood there against the cage and took damage for five rounds, basically. I don’t look at that.

“I saw that fight once or twice, but it’s nothing that I’m planning my strategy on or anything like that because I don’t think he was the same in that fight like he was in other fights. He finished some true legends of the sport and that kid comes in like a truck.”