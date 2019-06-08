Harvard-Yale Regatta Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Harvard-Yale Regatta will take place on the Thames River near New London, Connecticut, on Saturday.

The 2019 Harvard-Yale Regatta won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the race on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Harvard-Yale Regatta on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, it will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

Harvard-Yale Regatta Preview

The first Harvard-Yale Regatta took place in 1852, when the Crimson claimed victory by two lengths.

It was contested again in 1855, another win for Harvard, and has been held annually since 1859 except during major wars that involved the United States.

Yale has enjoyed more success recently, winning in 2015, 2017, and 2018 — they were leading in 2016 as well when Harvard’s boat sunk and the race was declared to have no official result.

Before Yale’s 2015 victory, Harvard had won 27 of the 30 previous races. The Crimson are 95-57 in the nation’s oldest collegiate athletic competition.

Since taking over the Yale heavyweight crew in 2010, head coach Steven Gladstone has guided the Bulldogs back to prominence. They won their first IRA national title in 2017, and repeated in 2018 and 2019.

Yale’s lightweights took fifth place in the national championships this year. The women’s team finished the year eighth overall.

“All the boats performed their best races of the year — that was gratifying,” Gladstone said after claiming the championship, according to the Yale Daily News. “The three-peat for the national title felt awfully good. This is an exceptional crew… One of the most distinguished crews I’ve ever coached. Consistently throughout the season, consistent speed and impeccable execution on game day. Impeccable and really dominant.”

Yale’s heavyweights are undefeated on the season.

The Crimson came in third at the national championships, behind the University of Washington.

“They’ve rowed well. I’m pleased with the way that everybody in the boat is rowing,” Harvard head coach Charley Butt said of his team, according to the Boston Herald. “The first boat (varsity) has some good leadership and with four freshmen oarsmen obviously you can’t complain with the job that everyone is doing. I’ve felt good about them all season. They like coming to row each day and they like rowing with each other. They’ve gone about their business in a professional manner and I couldn’t be any happier with their performance.”

At four miles, the race is more than three times the distance of a regular dual meet. The second varsity teams also contest a three-mile race, and the third varsity teams square off in a two-miler.

“With each event it’s different as far as consistency with regard to rhythm and sync,” Butt added. “Each is more of a test. But we prepare for it all year. It’s a difficult race, but we do this all year and it’s probably why we raced so well during the regular season.”