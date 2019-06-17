MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards via FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight at 9/8c. The ceremony will include a bevy of celebrities and guest presenters, and celebrate the finest theatrical releases of the past year. Some of the most notable awards being given out include Best Movie, Best Host and Best Musical Moment.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

MTV is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the MTV Movie & TV Awards on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Preview

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. In addition to the competitive categories like Best Comedic Performance and Best Documentary, the ceremony will bestow two special awards to Dwayne Johnson and Jada Pinkett-Smith, respectively. Johnson will be given the MTV Generation Award for his impact on the entertainment world over the past decade.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” said MTV general manager Amy Doyle. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

Pinkett-Smith, the wife of Will Smith, will be given the MTV Trailblazer Award. Doyle also released a statement as to why MTV chose her as their annual trailblazer. “Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” Doyle told Variety. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Tiffany Haddish, who acted with Pinkett-Smith in the comedy Girls Trip, will present the award. The MTV Trailblazer Award “recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment” and has only been awarded five times. Past recipients include Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, and Lena Waithe, who won in 2018.