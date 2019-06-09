Nadal vs Thiem Live Stream: How to Watch French Open Final Online

You can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Thiem via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Nadal vs Thiem French Open Preview

Nadal bested Roger Federer in the semifinals to improve to 6-0 against his rival at the French Open and 24-15 against Federer overall.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is 92-2 in his career at Roland Garros. His 11 French Open titles are the most for any player at any single major.

“There are no two people like Federer on this planet. Luckily, actually,” Nadal said, according to Tennis World. “In fact, these are particular matches, particular conditions, indeed. Him and me know each other. We played many times against each other. But these are matches where we can always find this small plus, this additional shot.

“And when I play against Roger, I always expect the best from him and I prepare myself accordingly to respond in the best way I can to his tennis. Because everything he’s done over the years, all the matches we played, all this experience makes so that we can rightfully think that he will be able to give his best tennis.

“And sometimes he succeeds and other times not.”

Thiem outlasted Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 in his first five-set match at the French Open to earn a rematch of last year’s final.

The 25-year-old Austrian was up 3-1 in the third set on Friday when play was suspended due to rain. The combatants finished the match the next morning.

“It was an epic match. I mean, so many ups and downs and rain, going back to the locker, on court again,” Thiem said, according to the ATP Tour website. “Somehow I had the feeling that I had the lead in the whole match, and then at the end it got so tough. And at the end, both of us could [have] won, and I luckily got the better in the end.”

Last year, Nadal topped Thiem in straight sets in the title match, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. It was Thiem’s first Grand Slam final. His best finish in the other three majors came at least year’s US Open, when he reached the quarterfinals.

“To play Rafa here on this court, is always the ultimate challenge, one of the toughest challenges sports in general give. I played a really good match against him in Barcelona,” Thiem said, per the ATP website. “It was six weeks ago. So of course I’ll try to do similar [things] even though it’s way tougher to play him here. But I’ll try to keep all the positive emotions I’m having right now from this amazing match today, and go with a really positive mind into the match tomorrow, and then we’ll see.”