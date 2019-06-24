NBA Awards Show Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 NBA Awards Show via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Shaquille O’Neal will host the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.

For those in the US looking to watch, the show starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored toward sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the NBA Awards on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 NBA Awards on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 NBA Awards on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 NBA Awards Show Preview

Last year’s MVP, James Harden, is up for the award again. The Houston Rockets guard’s 36.1 points per game led the league, and he added 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and a pair of steals per contest.

He also led the NBA in total field-goal attempts and makes, free-throw attempts and makes, 3-point attempts and makes, and turnovers.

“I need it,” Harden said of winning the trophy again, according to Bleacher Report’s Will Gottlieb. “I need it for sure. And I’m getting it.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George are also finalists for the award.

Antetokounmpo put up 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks, who finished the regular season with a league-best 60 wins.

“Obviously I’m happy to be one of the three finalists,” Antetokounmpo said two days after getting eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the eventual champion Toronto Raptors, according to The Associated Press. “Hopefully I get it. If not, I have many more years to be able to help my teammates be successful and put me in a situation that we can get it.”

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and a league-leading 2.2 steals per game for OKC.

2019 NBA Awards Finalists

Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder; James Harden, Houston Rockets

Rookie of the Year: Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns; Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Sixth Man Award: Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers; Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Defensive Player of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder; Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Most Improved Player: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings; D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks; Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets; Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets; Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards; Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies; Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers; LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers; Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks; Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz; Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder; Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies; Jared Dudley, Brooklyn Nets; Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers; Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs; Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat; Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors; Kyle Korver, Utah Jazz; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks; JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers; Garrett Temple, LA Clippers; Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder; Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings; Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies; Al Horford, Boston Celtics; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks; Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets