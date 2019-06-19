NHL Awards Show Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 NHL Awards Show via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

2019 NHL Awards Show Preview

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the favorite to claim his first Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s regular season MVP.

The 26-year-old led the league in points (128) and assists (87) and guided his squad to the NHL’s best record — their 128 team points were 21 clear of the league’s next-best mark. Kucherov also finished the year tied for sixth in goals, with 41.

A year ago, he ranked ninth in goals (39), sixth in assists (61), and third in points (100), earning a Hart finalist nod before losing out to the New Jersey Devils’ Taylor Hall.

“I try to get better,” Kucherov said in March, according to the Toronto Star. “Definitely feel better his year than I did last year. Trying to work on my game, see what happens.”

This season, Kucherov’s fellow finalists are Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (41 goals, 75 assists) — last year’s winner — and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (35, 65), a two-time MVP.

“I’m not going to get my hopes up,” Crosby said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “There’s two pretty good seasons there in the group. It’s great to be nominated and it’s always an honor to be here.”

NHL Awards Finalist

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP): Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

James Norris Memorial Trophy (best defenseman): Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks; Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vezina Trophy (best goaltender): Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars; Robin Lehner, New York Islanders; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward): Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins; Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues; Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators/Vegas Golden Knights

Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie): Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Jack Adams Award (best coach): Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues; Barry Trotz, New York Islanders; Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL General Manager of the Year Award: Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues; Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins; Don Waddell, Carolina Hurricanes

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication): Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets; Robin Lehner, New York Islanders; Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (leadership and humanitarian contribution): Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes; Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers; Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship and excellence): Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers; Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames; Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Ted Lindsay Award (outstanding player): Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Mark Messier Leadership Award (leadership and community activities): Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames; Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers/Nashville Predators; Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes