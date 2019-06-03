Oklahoma vs UCLA WCWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs UCLA and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Oklahoma Sooners and the UCLA Bruins will meet in the finals of the Women’s College World Series on Monday at OGE Energy Field, part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

The game is scheduled to start at about 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs UCLA (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs UCLA (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs UCLA (and all other WCWS games) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Oklahoma vs UCLA Preview

Rachel Garcia powered UCLA into the Women’s College World Series finals.

The redshirt junior pitched a 10-inning shutout against the Washington Huskies in the semifinals. She ended the game with a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th on a 1-2 count.

“I think just during that whole at-bat, I could just hear everyone behind me telling me I got this,” Garcia said, according to the Daily Bruin. “I’m not going to lie, I think I shed a tear a little bit. Just seeing everyone run out to the home plate just really put a smile on my face. I was just super excited for all of us.”

Garcia struck out 16 Huskies, allowing eight hits and four walks. UCLA center fielder Bubba Nickels went 2-for-5, the only Bruin with more than one hit and the only one other than Garcia to collect an extra-base knock.

“It’s amazing, we feel so good right now,” the junior said, per the Daily Bruin. “But we’re not done yet. We have a lot that we want to accomplish still. Today was tough, but it was a good way for us to be prepared for the next couple of days.”

The Bruins already hold the NCAA record for titles, with 11. The school has won 12, but vacated its 1995 championship due to recruiting infractions under former head coach Sharron Backus.

Last year, they reached the semifinals before falling to the Florida State Seminoles.

“I was very proud of our effort last year, you can clearly see [Garcia] was convicted; she wasn’t going to let that happen again,” head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said, per the Daily Bruin. “That’s what it comes down to. Your ability to stay convicted. This team never gave up. This team literally continued to throw many punches. Washington is a legit team. Every time we play them it’s a dogfight and we knew that coming in.”

Oklahoma sustained a walk-off 1-0 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals, but responded by trouncing their foes 7-3 to punch their ticket.

The Sooners clubbed three home runs in the victory, bring their NCAA single-season record to 111.

Sophomore outfielder Jocelyn Alo hit a two-run dinger in the bottom of the fifth, junior center fielder Nicole Mendes added one of her own in the sixth, and freshman shortstop Grace Lyons added an insurance run with a solo shot later in the frame.

“I came into that at-bat knowing I was not going to be denied again,” Alo said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “I just kind of dug down deep and that happened.”