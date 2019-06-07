Raptors vs Warriors Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Raptors and all NBA finals games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Warriors vs Raptors Game 4 Preview

The Raptors topped a shorthanded Warriors squad 123-109 in Game 3, the first contest of the series in Oakland.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 30 points, adding seven boards, six assists, a pair of steals, and as many blocks. Kyle Lowry, who scored 20 points across the first two games of the series, dropped 23 to go with nine assists, a block, and a steal.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all participants with 47 points.

“We know that they’re going to make good runs and make shots but we watched that third quarter in Game 2 and we’ve just got to continue to play with pace,” Lowry said, according to The Associated Press. “That was the one thing about it, we played with pace, half-court, full-court, and that was a big thing for us.”

Pascal Siakam and Danny Green added 18 apiece for Toronto. Green led the squad with six makes from downtown, on 10 attempts.

“Our defense was poor last night and in particular several times leaving Danny when we didn’t need to,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday, per AP. “He’s a shooter who commands attention and respect. And there were at least three of his shots where we just drifted away from him, and we have got to stay connected to him.”

For his career, Green is a 51.6 percent 3-point shooter (47 for 91) in the NBA Finals, the best mark for anyone with 50 or more attempts. This is his third trip to an NBA championship series. His first two came with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I don’t think it’s the stage,” Green said, per AP. “I think it’s just the life of a shooter. Sometimes you have ups and downs and I think luckily, during this time, I’ve had some ups.”

He added: “I’m sure they’re going to do a better job, trying to make us feel them. But you do that, you’ve got to pick your poison. You’ve got to guard me or double-team Kawhi.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury, is expected to return. His teammate Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 4. Durant hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

“It’s just about when the training staff tells me he’s ready,” Kerr said, according to ESPN. “He’s been doing individual work on the court. He’s been in the training room, in the weight room. He’s been doing lots of different things. Training staff said he’s not ready to play in a game yet, so that’s all.”