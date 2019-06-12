How to Watch Sounders vs Timbers US Open Cup Match

The Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC will meet in the fourth round of the US Open Cup at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT). It won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch the game via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes every US Open Cup match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Sounders vs Timbers and every other US Open Cup match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, it will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

Sounders vs Timbers Open Cup Preview

Wednesday’s victors will meet the winner of New York City FC’s match with USL Championship side North Carolina FC.

The Sounders got off to a brilliant start to the MLS season, going undefeated in their first six matches, with five wins and a draw. But they’re 2-4-4 since, sitting in third place in the Western Conference.

Most recently, on June 5, they blew a second-half lead to fall to the Montreal Impact 2-1. Eight of their regulars were away from the squad representing their national teams.

Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp drew a penalty in the box to set up Victor Rodriguez’s strike from the spot in the 64th minute.

“It was frustrating for us,” Shipp said, according to The Seattle Times. “We were in a good spot, up 1-0, and I think there were obviously some little individual mistakes. But before that, collectively, we’ve got to have a little more patience when we get the ball in their half. Make them work. Not make it so easy for them in terms of dropping back and letting them get in our half and dictate the tempo.”

Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam fouled Impact midfelder Saphir Taider in the penalty box, leading to Taider’s equalizer just 10 minutes after Rodriguez’s tally.

Taider scored again in the 78th minute to put Montreal up for good.

“We just had to be a little bit better defensively,” defender Jonathan Campbell said, per The Seattle Times. “Whether that’s holding positions, keeping better shape and then active defending and marking our men who are attacking forward — that’s defensively. And then, on the flip side, I thought we had a couple of chances where we could have put another one away and sealed the game from there.”

The Timbers sit in the basement of the Western Conference, though they’ve played 13 matches, three fewer than have most MLS squads. They played their first 12 games on the road, allowing for completion of an $85 million expansion of Providence Park.

On Saturday, Portland dropped their home opener 3-2 to Los Angeles FC.

“We have room for improvement,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said, according to The Oregonian. “I think it’s something that we know, which is a good thing for us because if we play the way we did in the second half and we still have a lot of room for improvement, that’s exciting for a coach to see.”

He added: “I thought it was a great match. It think it was a great atmosphere. I think it was incredible how our fans supported us and the environment they created.”