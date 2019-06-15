Texas Tech vs Michigan Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch CWS Online

You can watch a live stream of Texas Tech vs Michigan and all CWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Texas Tech vs Michigan CWS Preview

Each squad advanced to the College World Series with a three-game series victory in the super regionals.

Texas Tech (44-18) took down Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State, taking the decisive game 8-6 behind a pair of home runs from junior shortstop Josh Jung, the No. 8 overall pick of the recent MLB draft.

“[Jung’s] a guy that through all of his preparation, man, there is not any doubt that he’s going to go trust what he does and really cool to see him hit a home run his last at-bat,” Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said, according to the Daily Toreador.

They’ve now made five College World Series, all under Tadlock, who took over ahead of the 2014 season.

“I don’t know if I want to think about what I feel,” Tadlock said, per the Daily Toreador. “What I do know is June 26th or 27th, you can win the whole thing. We’re five games away from doing that, and that’s a long time. There’s going to be distractions along the way, but it’s usually play a game, take a day, play another game. So that’s not necessarily what I feel, but that’s our plan. We plan on playing.”

Sophomore catcher Braxton Fulford, who hails from Texas Tech locale Lubbock, Texas, also connected on a home run and added an RBI double.

“Last night, [Fulford] kind of hung his head, he put that game on himself,” Jung said, per the Daily Toreador. “And I was sitting in the hot tub next to him, and he was in the ice bath, he was just sitting there with his head down, and I was like, ‘Hey, kid, you’re fine.’ And for him to come back, bounce back today be a wall back there, and then he hits the home run off the scoreboard. I never seen him hit a ball oppo, and he puts it off the scoreboard. What a moment for him, especially being from Lubbock. That was pretty cool.”

The Wolverines (46-20) bested the UCLA Bruins to reach their eighth College World Series and first since 1984.

Battling the flu, junior starter Tommy Henry limited the Bruins to two runs, seven hits, and no walks over seven innings, striking out six in the process.

“You know, you envision these moments and you dream about being on this stage,” Henry said, according to The Michigan Daily. “So, I know that the 35 of them would not skip a beat and would never miss this moment, so I wasn’t going to either.”