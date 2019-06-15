U20 World Cup Final Live Stream: How to Watch Korea vs Ukraine in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of the 2019 U-20 World Cup Final via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Ukraine and South Korea will meet in the U-20 World Cup final at Lodz Stadium in Lodz, Poland, on Saturday.

In the United States, the match starts at Noon ET

South Korea vs Ukraine U20 World Cup Final Preview

Each nation is playing in their first ever U-20 World Cup final and made it their with a 1-0 victory over a favored foe.

Ukrainian midfielder Serhiy Buletsa pushed his side past Italy with in the 65th minute of their semi-final, bashing home a low feed across the box from defender Yukhym Konoplia.

“First off, I’d like to praise all of my teammates,” Buletsa said after the victory, according to the official FIFA website. “We won as a team tonight. Our strengths are our togetherness and solidity. I’m very happy to have scored the goal, but really, it was the entire team that scored.”

Ukraine outshot the Italians 14-8 and put three shots on target to their opponents’ one, while Italy held the ball for 57 percent of the match.

“I’ve known these players for five years, and I can tell you that Serhiy is an excellent player, but I’m not going to dwell on any individual performances tonight,” Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov said, per the site. “I’ve said it before, but there are no stars in our side.”

Korea Republic took down Ecuador in the semis. Late in the first half, midfielder Lee Kang-in split the Ecuador defense with a through ball down the left flank to defender Choi Jun, who found the far corner with one touch.

“It’s such an honor to be playing in our country’s first final,” Choi said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “Our goal from the start of the training camp was to win the title. Everyone, all the way from starters to the reserves, came together as one team. That’s how we’ve been able to come this far, and we’re not done yet.”

Ecuador yielded more shots (13-8) and shots one goal (5-2) only to find Korean goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeo impenetrable.

“I’ve been coaching youth football for more than 10 years, and I feel like some sort of a system is finally taking shape,” Korea Republic head coach Chung Jung-yong said, according to the official Asian Football Confederation website.

“Reaching the [FIFA U-20 World Cup] final represents an upgrade for football in Korea Republic, and I am glad that we are here competing against the best of the world.

“Before the tournament, the players had a chance to learn what they were supposed to do, and they have been improving as the tournament has progressed.

“These players will reach even greater heights. After this tournament, you’ll see these players take an extra step or two forward in their growth.”