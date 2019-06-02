UCLA vs Washington WCWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Washington and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

UCLA vs Washington Preview

On Saturday, the Huskies won elimination games against Minnesota and Oklahoma State.

Sophomore pitcher Gabbie Plain took the ball in the first game. She surrendered just one run over the first six frames before the Gophers cut the lead to 5-3. Senior pitcher Taran Alvelo then came on to nail down the victory by striking out Minnesota second baseman Makenna Partain.

“When Taran came on, I knew she had it,” Plain said, according to The Daily. “I knew she was going to have my back.”

Alvelo’s dominant day was just getting started.

Against the Cowgirls, the senior tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 16 in a 1-0 victory.

“My goal as a pitcher is to get outs, and that’s all I was doing,” Alvelo said, per The Daily. “My mindset was to get each person out, whether it be a strikeout, a pop-up, a ground ball, or something else.”

She struck out the side in first, third, and fourth innings, and needed just 95 pitches to send Oklahoma State home.

“(That’s) one of the most mature games she’s thrown as a Husky,” Washington head coach Heather Tarr said, per The Daily. “It’s great to see her be able to thrive and take all the things she’s learned and continue to stay tough and do it for her team.

The Huskies scratched out their lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Second baseman Taryn Atlee stole second after being hit by a pitch, advanced again on a Kaija Gibson single, then found home plate when Amirah Milloy squeaked a grounder through the right side of the infield.

“It was exciting,” Tarr said, per The Daily. “We wanted to score more, we had a few more chances, but that was all we needed today.”

She added: “This team is a pretty special team in that they’re still growing and they’re still learning and they’re students still competing together. To be able to get through today is tough, but it’s just what we do. We’re tough. The tougher it gets, the better we play, and that’s really all I can say about it.”

In the winner’s bracket, UCLA bested Pac-12 rivals Arizona 6-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals.

Redshirt junior Rachel Garcia held the Wildcats to four hits, two runs, and no walks across seven frames, and the Bruins tacked on four runs in the last inning.

“We were getting on it all game, we just didn’t have our moment,” Garcia said, according to the Daily Bruin. “We were squaring up balls, they were just going right to people. So we started making a little bit more of an adjustment and hitting it more to the gaps, and just coming up huge in moments that it was needed.”

She added: “We come in and do what we do. That’s what’s most important right now, we just have to be in that moment.”