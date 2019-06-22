UFC Greenville Live Stream: How to Watch Moicano vs Korean Zombie Online

Featherweights Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, aka the Korean Zombie, will headline UFC Fight Night 154 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday.

The prelims (4 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN 2, and the main card (7 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the fights online:

How to Watch UFC Greenville Main Card Online

ESPN+

The main card won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of Moicano vs Korean Zombie and the main card on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the main card on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC Greenville Prelims Online

The prelims will be televised on ESPN 2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN 2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC Greenville 2019 Preview

Moicano (13-2-1 overall, 5-2 in the UFC) is coming off a second-round TKO defeat to Jose Aldo, whom the 30-year-old called his idol.

“I got a lot of attention from fans, people coming to talk to me all the time, and maybe I didn’t handle that really well,” the Brasilia native said, according to MMA Fighting. “People saying I was going to beat Jose Aldo, maybe I let that carry myself too much and didn’t dedicate to the big task I had ahead of me, which was beating Jose Aldo.

“I should have gotten more focused. I was fighting in Brazil and everybody talking about me being the betting favorite. I was too clam in there, and we can’t underestimate someone like Jose Aldo, a knockout artist, the best featherweight of all times. I’ve learned that we have to be the same way, no matter who we’re fighting.”

The meeting with Jung will be Moicano’s first headlining fight.

Jung (14-5, 4-2) has fallen to Aldo as well, in a fight for the UFC featherweight belt.

The Pohang, South Korea, native won his first three bouts with the promotion before getting his title shot at UFC 163 in August 2013. The champ punched Jung out two minutes into the fourth round.

After serving two years of mandatory military service, Jung returned to the UFC with a first-round KO of Dennis Bermudez in February 2017.

In his most recent bout, he fell to a Yair Rodriguez elbow with one second remaining in the final round. He’d been scheduled to fight Frankie Edgar, who pulled out with an injury two weeks before the UFC Fight Night 139 bout.

“Post-fight, it was devastating for me, but I came to accept it because everything went according to my plan,” Jung said on Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie. “I did gut it out at the end. I pushed it until the end. For athletes, it’s either you win or you lose. It’s the outcome that really matters. The post-fight was a loss for me. Back then I did feel embarrassed, but after a while, it’s more like an accomplishment, I feel. I don’t feel embarrassed anymore.”

He added: “When my opponent changed from Frankie (Edgar) to Yair, I had to really think it out. For a couple of months, I had been preparing for an opponent who was quite shorter in height, who was a wrestler, who was orthodox. But then it all changed completely to a taller height and southpaw and a striker.”