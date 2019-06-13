US Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable for Free

You can watch the 2019 US Open online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, will host the 2019 US Open from June 13-16.

Coverage of the US Open will be on Fox (Thursday-Sunday) and Fox Sports 1 (Thursday-Friday). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both channels on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 US Open on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets) and FS1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 US Open on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets) and FS1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 US Open on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 US Open Preview

Brooks Koepka is looking to become the second player to win three US Opens consecutively. The first was Willie Anderson of Scotland, who took the tournament in 1901, 1903, 1904, and 1905.

“I know what I’m chasing,” Koepka said last week before the RBC Canadian Open, according to USA Today. “But it’s just another golf tournament. You can put some outside pressure on. It’s a major championship. I’ll be up for it, I know that. I enjoy a tough test of golf, and that’s what you’re going to get at a US Open. You know that going in. I enjoy it. It’s fun. It’s fun to me to get on those big stages and try to win a golf tournament.

“I know that the odds are against me to win it. There’s a lot of people that can win that golf tournament. You just need to go out and take care of business, and if you don’t, hey, I gave it my all.”

Koepka, who’s won four of his last eight entries in majors, shot a 2-under 278 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club for 50th place at the Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy won the event by seven strokes with a 22-under 258, hitting a 64 and a 61 over the weekend.

“It’s almost like you’re out of your own body and looking at yourself play,” McIlroy said, according to the Irish Independent. “For some times today, that’s how it felt. If I could bottle that feeling and take it with me week-to-week, I would. But it sort of comes and goes. So it’s just a matter of being confident with your game and everything falling into place.

“I think when you get to the US Open set-up, it can make you play careful, a little tentative and (you) try to guide it down the fairways. But if I’ve learned anything this week it’s my game is good enough and swing is good enough that I can play with freedom.

“I’m not going to go and hit a driver on every hole, but when I pull a club out of the bag, I’ll make a really good, committed swing and know, for the most part, it should work out for me.”

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, when he claimed The Open Championship and his second PGA Championship. He won the 2011 US Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, shooting a tournament-record 268.

McIlroy and Koepka share the US Open to-par score record, at -16.