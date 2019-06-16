US Open Live Stream: How to Watch Final Round Online Without Cable

You can watch the 2019 US Open online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

U.S. Open Final Round Preview

Gary Woodland entered the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California clinging to a one-shot lead over 2013 U.S. Open Champion Justin Rose. Woodland is attempting to win his first major championship at the age of 35. Woodland has been on the PGA Tour since 2009 and has won three times. His best finish at a major was tied for sixth at the 2018 PGA Championship, with his best-ever U.S. Open finish being tied for 12th in 2016.

Brooks Koepka, who has won back-to-back US Open titles and won the PGA Championship earlier this year, got off to a fast start and is also in contention. Koepka is looking to become the first golfer to win three consecutive U.S. Open championships since Willie Anderson in 1905.

Woodland, a Kansas native, entered Sunday’s fourth round at 10 under, with Rose one shot back at 9 under. Woodland had moved up to 13 under by the 8th hole, with Rose hanging in at 11 under and Koepka moving from 7 under to 10 under.

Woodland has held the lead since storming into first place during Friday’s second round. He was bogey-free during that round and shot a 6 under 65. Woodland told reporters that he has found confidence from strong performances in recent major championships and feels ready to get the first big victory.

“From all those experiences, too, you learn. I don’t have to be perfect with my ball striking, because I have other things that can pick me up. That’s been a big confidence boost for me, knowing I don’t have to be perfect and I can still contend and have a chance to win,” Woodland said after the second round. “Short game has come around. I’ve always been a pretty good ball-striker, I’ve relied on my ball-striking in my whole career, my athletic ability. But the short game and putting has kind of held me back in majors.”

He is trying to hold off Rose and Koepka, who have been in the spotlight before. Koepka, meanwhile, is trying to make history. He told The Washington Post that “obviously, whatever I’m doing is working.”

Koepka added that he is happy to enter Sunday in reach of another major championship. “Feels like almost every major right now,” he told reporters. “Second at Augusta. I feel like I’ve put myself in good chances where I’m very comfortable around that. I don’t need to go out and chase. I don’t need to do much. Just kind of let it come to you.”