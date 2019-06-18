USA vs Guyana Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Cup Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Guyana in English or Spanish via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The men’s national soccer teams of the United States and Guyana will meet at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 2019 Gold Cup group play on Tuesday.

USA vs Guyana Gold Cup Preview

The Americans are limping into the tournament, having suffered a pair of blowout defeats in friendly tune-ups on home soil earlier in June.

They fell to Jamaica 1-0 at Audi Field in Washington DC on June 5 then lost to Venezuela 3-0 at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium four days later.

“We talked about wanting to be more aggressive, wanted to get behind them, wanted to get balls into their penalty box. I think to a certain extent we did that really well,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said after the second defeat, according to ESPN. “We gave up the goals. I didn’t love the response. And then, I don’t feel like for 90 minutes we competed on the level that we needed to compete on; the mentality. I’m understanding that it’s hot, that guys some have been playing 90 minutes every week for the last month, some have been on vacation and we’re getting everyone to where they need to be. But you still want more competitiveness, I think. It starts with putting guys in good positions to be able to make tackles and to do in on duels.”

The United States were playing without forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Michael Bradley, who are expected to start in the Gold Cup. Veteran forward Jozy Altidore, also a likely starter, played 45 minutes.

“It’s what I’ve said all along about Jozy. He has top quality,” Berhalter said, per ESPN. “His ability to combine with players, his ability to see passes, his ability to hold the ball up, he’s a real quality striker. It would have been nice to get him a goal. I think we moved a lot of balls into the penalty box in the second half and it was unfortunate that he wasn’t on the end of one of those. But overall, it’s exciting to think about his quality coming back into the team.”

Guyana bested Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Belize in qualifying, falling to French Guiana in the process.

In their warm-up friendlies, the Golden Jaguars topped Bermuda 1-0 and fell to Haiti 3-1.

They’ll be playing without Philadelphia Union midfielder Warren Creavalle, who broke his foot while practicing with the national team.

“It is really difficult for him because he was really excited about the competition,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said, according to Reuters. “An unlucky break. Fortunately, the diagnosis is fairly good.”

The Brooklyn-born 28-year-old has appeared in 70 games for the Union since 2014.