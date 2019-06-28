USA vs France Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup Online Free

You can watch a live stream of USA vs France via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States and France will meet at Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

USA vs France Women’s World Cup Preview

The United States, who won all three tests in group play, snuck past Spain 2-1 in the Round of 16, scoring twice on Megan Rapinoe penalty kicks.

“When you get into the knockout round, it’s always so much more pressure and so much more tense, everything matters, every play matters,” the 33-year-old midfielder said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “I think halfway through the second half we said, ‘We needed to take this up a notch.’ Obviously, there’s quite a few of us that have been there in these big games to sort of realize those moments and that experience was really big for us today.”

Rapinoe’s first strike came seven minutes into the match, following Spain defender Maria Pilar Leon’s tripping Team USA forward Tobin Heath in the penalty area.

Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso equalized two minutes later, when her teammate Lucia Garcia dispossessed the American defense and fed Hermoso at the top of the box. The United States hadn’t ceded a goal in the tournament.

The Americans notched the game-winner in the 75th minute, after Spain’s Virginia Torrecilla brought American midfielder Rose Lavelle down at the edge of the 18-yard box.

“It was great that some of these players who have never played in a World Cup experienced a tight game, experienced a game you gotta grind at times, experienced a game you gotta shut down — you give up a goal, you gotta fight back,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said, per Pro Soccer USA. “All of that is part of what we need to be ready for the next opponent.”

The hosts bested Brazil by the same score after sweeping to the top of Group A.

“The first half was very tricky, very tense, and we weren’t getting our passes right,” France head coach Corinne Diacre said, according to The Washington Post. “We weren’t at our best. I felt I didn’t recognize my team out there. I told the players to start having fun out there, enjoy the game and to be a bit more patient when they were on the ball.”

After a scoreless first half, forward Valerie Gauvin put France up 1-0 in the 52nd minute, finishing a Kadidiatou Diani cross at the mouth of Brazil’s net.

Thaisa equalized for the Selecao 11 minutes later, and the sides went to extra time. France midfielder Amandine Henry volleyed home the game-winner on a free kick cross from defender Amel Majri in the 107th minute

“It is very difficult for me to talk about this now,” Henry said, per the Post. “It wasn’t a walk in the park this evening.”

She added: “We really fought until the very end in order to ensure we went through to the next round.”