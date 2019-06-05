USA vs Jamaica Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Jamaica via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

USA vs Jamaica Preview

The USMNT hasn’t played since their 1-1 draw with Chile on March 26. They’re undefeated in 2019, having won thrice before their meeting with the Chileans.

“As we prepare for the start of the Gold Cup, this is the perfect opportunity in terms of opponent and venue,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to the official US Soccer website. “Playing against Jamaica we get exposure to another different style of play, and one that we may see later in the tournament. For us, there’s always something special about playing in the nation’s capital. There have been so many memorable games for the National Team in Washington, D.C., and now we look forward to beginning another chapter in the new stadium.”

Berhalter will use Wednesday’s matchup and Sunday’s meeting with Venezuela in Cincinnati as opportunities to clarify the roster heading into the Gold Cup; the Americans will play their first match of that tournament on June 18.

“I think most of the roster is set,” Berhalter said Tuesday, according to Goal.com. “I think there will be a few positions that that are up for grabs, but not many. And a lot of the work has been done beforehand. But we will make a few decisions based on on tomorrow’s game.”

Joe Gyau, a 26-year-old forward, could appear in his first match for the United States since 2014, when he injured his knee playing against Ecuador in his second career national team start.

Gyau played for German second-tier club MSV Duisburg in 2018-19.

“We watched him in Germany in the second half of the year and you know we’re looking for wingers that have dynamics, that have a good change of pace, that have very good acceleration, good speed, good 1-v-1,” Berhalter said, per Goal.com. “He has some of those qualities. So it will be nice to see how those translate into international soccer. But he showed it this week for sure in training.”

The United States will be without star attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic, who’s expected to join the team ahead of the Venezuela friendly.

“I think the good thing about it is you know you get to see other options and that’s important,” Berhalter said, per Goal.com. “You know we know in a tournament format the games come very quick [one] after another and we know there’s a lot of travel associated with it. So we know we need other guys to step up and this gives the other guys an opportunity to get fit, to be involved in our system and to play.”

Jamaica is 0-2 in 2019. They fell to El Salvador 2-0 on March 23, then lost 1-0 to Costa Rica three days later.