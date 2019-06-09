USA vs Venezuela Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Venezuela via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States men’s national soccer team will meet Venezuela for a friendly in Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium on Sunday.

The match starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

USA vs Venezuela Preview

The friendly will be the USMNT’s last test before the Gold Cup kicks off on June 15. In their previous tune-up, they fell to Jamaica 1-0 on Wednesday.

A day later, head coach Gregg Berhalter announced Team USA’s 23-man roster for the tournament, which you can find at the bottom of this post.

“As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall,” Berhalter said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup. This is only the start of the journey. Our ambition is to progress as a team throughout the tournament and put ourselves in a position to be playing July 7 in Chicago.”

In the loss to Jamaica, Team USA had edges in possession (55 percent to 45 percent), passes (521-446), and corner kicks (4-2), but got outshot 13-5. Only one American shot was on net.

“It will be a good opportunity to keep working through things, to create more offensive chances, to be stable in defense,” Berhalter said of the matchup with Venezuela, according to ESPN. “The defensive stability last game was pretty good. We didn’t let up any real goal opportunities. But we want to create more, so we’ll see if we can put ourselves in position to create more goal-scoring opportunities.”

He added: “Any time you’re in some high-pressure [situations], there’s going to be some errors, and it’s about staying calm, being brave, opening up, moving for each other and you can solve it.”

Though he’ll be a fixture for Team USA in the Gold Cup, star forward Christian Pulisic didn’t play against Jamaica and won’t be available against Venezuela.

USMNT Gold Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)