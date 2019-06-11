USA vs Thailand Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup Online

You can watch a live stream of USA vs Thailand via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States women’s national soccer team will open their 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims on Tuesday.

The match starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

USA vs Thailand Women’s World Cup Preview

Team USA dropped their first match of 2019 to France 3-1 but haven’t lost since, drawing with Japan and England and besting Spain, Brazil, Australia, Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Before the World Cup, they held a 10-day training camp in England at the Tottenham Hotspur training facility.

“The best way to come together as a group is to kind of create that bubble, eliminate all the outside noise,” starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “We have all those expectations for ourselves. We don’t need any outside things. We have high standards. We want to win. We want to come out of the group with nine points. We want to move on to each of the four games after that.

“So, I think just the more that we can, kind of, bond and come together as a group, you’ll be able to see that on the field. I think all that translates into performances. You can see the teams that are cohesive and you can see the teams that aren’t, and we want to be one of those cohesive teams.”

The United States and France entered the tournament as co-favorites, according to The Action Network. On Friday, the USWNT watched the host nation blast South Korea 4-0 to kick off the World Cup.

“You wait years to be here, and that’s a journey, and then when you get here there’s a whole other journey that starts,” American forward Christen Press said, per Pro Soccer USA. “I think it was just a shift in all of us, in our mental preparation, from the preparing stage to the performance stage. It’s fun for us to watch the games, feel that excitement, feel that energy, and at the same time stay one step away from it and stay really centered and focused on what we’re doing.”

Thailand are 0-6 in 2019, falling to Hungary, Mexico, Italy, and Nigeria in the Cyprus Cup and suffering friendly defeats to France and Belgium.

They’re not expected to advance out of Group F, which also features strong squads from Sweden and Chile.

“I am not worried because we can only improve and move to another level by playing against strong teams,” Thailand head coach and former international Nuengruethai Sathongwien said, according to the Bangkok Post. “We have to make a good impression for the Thai football fans and the Thai people worldwide who are supporting our team.”