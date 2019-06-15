Warrington vs Galahad Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Josh Warrington will look to defend boxing’s IFC featherweight title against Kid Galahad at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on Saturday.

In the United States, the main event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere, but those in the US can watch the fight live online via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes Saturday night’s Fury vs Schwarz fight, other live sports (UFC, Copa America soccer, out-of-market MLB, etc), all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Warrington vs Galahad on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Warrington vs Galahad Preview

Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) claimed the IBF featherweight belt with a split decision over Lee Selby in May 2018. The Leeds Warrior, 28, has defended once, besting Carl Frampton via unanimous decision six months later.

The favored Warrington pointed to Andy Ruiz’s recent upset of Anthony Joshua for the latter’s heavyweight titles as motivation to maintain his focus on the fight at hand despite targets for future fights.

“I’ve got goals I want to achieve in this division and names I want to fight like Leo Santa Cruz (WBA champion), Gary Russell Jr. (WBC champion), and Oscar Valdez (WBO champion),” Warrington said, according to ESPN. “I want to fight in Las Vegas and unify the division. But you can’t take your eye off the man in front of you — we’ve just seen what happens if you do that.

“Ruiz had massive odds to beat Joshua but he pulled it off and it reminds you that anything can happen in boxing. People say Galahad is not on the same level but for me he’s in the opposite corner on the night so I have to deal with him.

“You have seen fighters who have taken their eye off the ball and got beat because of it.”

Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) served a suspension for doping that spanned from 2014 to 2016. The 29-year-old out of Doha, Qatar, has won eight fights since his return.

“I haven’t been preparing for this fight for the last 12 weeks like [Warrington] has,” Galahad said, according to RingTV. “I’ve been preparing for this fight since I was 12, 13 years old. I’m more than ready for this. I believe this is destiny. It’s meant to be. It’s written. It was written for Josh Warrington to beat Lee Selby and Carl Frampton and I think when he beat them he had 26 fights. 2018 was a great year for him, but 2019 there’s a hungry young lion called Kid Galahad and 2019 is going to be my year.”

Galahad added: “I believe he’s the best fighter I’ve boxed on paper and I believe on paper I’m the best fighter he’s boxed. When he boxed Selby he was struggling badly to make the weight and should have moved up two or three fights ago — it was amazing how he had made that weight — and Frampton, his last three or four fights he’s not looked the same. But you can’t discredit Warrington. You can only beat the people in front of you and he beat them both.”