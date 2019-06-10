Warriors vs Raptors Game 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Raptors and all NBA finals games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Warriors vs Raptors Game 5 Preview

The Raptors pulled themselves to the brink of the franchise’s first NBA championship on Friday, besting the Warriors 105-92 on the road for a 3-1 series lead.

“We’ve won three games, it’s the first to four,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said after the victory, according to The Associated Press. “We understand that they’re the defending champs and they’re not going to go out easy. They’re going to come and fight and prepare to play the next game. That’s how we’re preparing ourselves. We’ve got to prepare ourselves to play the next game. We haven’t done anything yet.”

Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard dropped 36 points, grabbed 12 boards, and committed four steals, all game highs.

Serge Ibaka came off the bench to drop 20 points — personally outscoring Golden State’s bench — and block a pair of shots. Fellow Toronto reserve Fred VanVleet accrued eight points, six assists, and a Shaun Livingston elbow to the face that removed the Raptors guard’s tooth and required seven stitches in his right cheek.

VanVleet also needed stitches after taking an elbow to the face in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“You’re not going to get knocked around like that if you don’t stick your nose in there sometimes,” VanVleet said, according to the Toronto Star. “It was an unfortunate play but it happens, it’s basketball. If you haven’t got your eye cut up or got hit in the mouth a couple of times playing basketball, then you might be playing it the wrong way.”

He added: “That tooth is long gone. I saw something on TV that looked like my tooth. I don’t know if it was. Could’ve used that.”

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points. His backcourt mate Stephen Curry added 27. Golden State big men Draymond Green and Kevon Looney added 10 apiece, and no other Warrior scored more than six points.

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since he suffered a calf injury in the Western Conference finals, practiced on Monday. Head coach Steve Kerr said whether Durant participates in Game 5 will be a game-time decision.

“He went through full shootaround and went back to get treatment,” Kerr said, per AP. “We’ll list him game-time decision, but it looked good and we’ll see where it all goes.”

The coach added: “You worry about the conditioning. The skill, obviously, is undeniable and he’s a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. He’s been in similar situations with us where he’s had long layoffs. He’s Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he’ll be a threat. We know that.”