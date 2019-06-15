How to Watch ‘All That’ Reboot Online Without Cable

Nickelodeon’s hit sketch comedy show, All That, returns tonight after a fourteen-year hiatus, rebooted with new cast members, characters, and skits fit for 2019.

The new All That premieres Saturday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Nickelodeon is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of All That on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Philo TV

Nickelodeon is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch All That live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include Nickelodeon. You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of All That on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

‘All That’ Preview

All That popularized sketch comedy for kids and teens on Nickelodeon for ten seasons from 1994 until 2005 and launched the careers of many of its young stars, including Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Josh Server, and Kel Mitchell. Kenan Thompson went on to star as a current cast member of Lorne Micheals’ Saturday Night Live, the show from which All That borrows its format for their family-friendly program.

Thompson and Mitchell are serving as the reboot’s executive producers, and the first season will feature guest appearances by Server, Mitchell, and their former castmate Lori Beth Denberg. Although Amanda Bynes is not set to participate in the reboot, Thompson told Us Weekly that he would “love” for her to make a cameo, “but it would be up to her.” He did say that he heard Katrina Johnson, Angelique Bates and Alisa Reyes were interested in participating in the reboot, and that anyone from the original cast would be welcomed to “come and show their love and pass the torch to this new casting.”

The new season’s cast includes Ryan Alessi, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, Chinguun Sergelen, Reece Caddell, Gabrielle Green, and Kate Godfrey. Nickelodeon ordered 13 episodes for the reboot’s first season, which airs as part of the network’s Teen Nick channel.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Kel said that the fans were a big part of their decision to reboot the show. Even though the show ended 14 years ago, he said “even last year before we even announced SlimeFest or All That, everybody was talking about All That. I was being stopped in the street and people wanted me to do ‘Good Burger’ and talking about orange soda. So it’s all about the fans and we really did it for them!”

Ahead of the show’s television premiere, The New York Times reviewed the reboot, saying that “the producers have hung on to some of the old skits, hoping the nostalgia will attract millennial parents while maintaining an enduring appeal to their children.”

Mitchell will be reprising his role from the original show’s famous “Good Burger” sketch during the premiere episode, with a special appearance by the Jonas Brothers, who just made a comeback of their own with their new album Happiness Begins. Denberg is expected to bring back her “Loud Librarian” sketch during the first season.

Tune in to All That on Nickelodeon’s Teen Nick, Saturday nights at 8:30/7:30c.