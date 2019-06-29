How to Watch Demetrius Andrade vs Maciej Sulecki in US

You can sign up for DAZN and watch Andrade vs Sulecki right here. More information can be found below

INTRO

The undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of the complete Andrade vs Sulecki card on DAZN, which has two sign-up options:

You can start a monthly subscription of DAZN for $19.99 right here. It’s automatically renewed at that price each month, but you’re able to cancel anytime.

Or you can start a yearly subscription for $99.99 right here. Obviously, if you plan on keeping DAZN long-term, this is the far superior value and better long-term investment (especially with Golovkin, Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez all exclusively on DAZN), as it comes out to about $8.33 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you can watch Andrade vs Sulecki live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Andrade vs Sulecki Preview