How to Watch ‘Are You the One?’ Season 8 Online Without Cable

MTV’s reality programming is about to break barriers once again with its Season 8 premiere of Are You the One? For the first time ever, the dating show’s new season will feature a cast made up of 16 sexually fluid individuals who all head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their perfect match.

Season 8 of Are You the One? premieres Wednesday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Are You the One?’ Season 8 Premiere Preview

Premiering at 9:00 p.m. tonight on MTV, Are You the One? is back for a season unlike any other. In the show’s signature format, 16 singles head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their perfect match and splitting a $1 million cash prize. For the first time ever, all the singles identify as sexually fluid. With no gender limitations in the matches, finding love is completely fair game.

This season introduces Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who works with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate between drama, poor choices, and reoccurring patterns in relationships. Dr. Frankie also helps the singles identify current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching, and stashing, and tests them on their willingness to fall into these painful trends.

Host Terrence J. (BET’s 106 & Park, E! News) is back to dig deeper with the cast than ever before, helping coach and guide them to tap into their true feelings and follow their hearts.

This season’s Are You The One? cast includes:

Aasha Wells, 22, Miami Beach, FL

Amber Martinez, 23, Yonkers, NY

Basit Shittu, 25, Brooklyn, NY

Brandon Davis, 25, Salt Lake City, UT

Danny Prikazsky, 27, San Jose, CA

Jasmine Olson, 21, Oxford, MS

Jenna Brown, 25, Bloomington, IN

Jonathan Short, 28, Panama City Beach, FL

Justinavery “Justin” Palm, 24, Palmdale, CA

Kai Wes, 26, Chepachet, RI

Kari Snow, 23, East Hanover, NJ

Kylie Smith, 24, Salt Lake City, UT

Max Gentile, 25, Columbus, OH

Nour Fraij, 25, Kenilworth, NJ

Paige Cole, 21, Allen, TX

Remy Duran, 27, New York, NY

Are You The One? frequently tells stories about navigating relationships and finding love, and with its new sexually fluid cast, expect similar storylines like coming out moments and identity discoveries.

For those unfamiliar with the show’s setup, a group of men and women are secretly paired into couples by producers. While living together, the contestants try to identify who their match is. If they succeed, the entire group shares a prize of up to $1 million. Over the course of each season, the contestants pair up in different combinations to compete against each other to win dates, as well as the opportunity to learn in the “truth booth” if a given couple is a correct match. At the end of each episode, the contestants pair up in a matching ceremony and learn how many perfect matches they have, but not which matches are correct. From season 3 onward, the prize was reduced any time that the house failed to identify any matches other than those already confirmed via the truth booth.