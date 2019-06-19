How to Watch ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 8 Online Without Cable

Basketball Wives, VH1’s docusoap about the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players in L.A., is back tonight for its eighth season premiere.

Season 8 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Basketball Wives live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Basketball Wives on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Basketball Wives live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Basketball Wives live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Basketball Wives’ Season 8 Preview

Basketball Wives is yet another reality show about rich people living in LA, but the outlandish fights and drama-filled parties these wives undertake are bar none some of the most entertaining VH1 (and otherwise) has to offer. With a cast that includes Shaunie O’Neal, Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams, there’s always a full-court press on these ladies’ social lives.

Trailers for the season have teased unexpected twists and turns, new career endeavors, and strained relationships like never before. The 16-episode season will obviously welcome its series veterans back into the fold, but a fresh newcomer to the group will also be around to shake things up. According to VH1, here’s what the wives have in store for the upcoming season.

After her son’s recent heart surgery, Shaunie’s focus is giving second chances and spreading love to those who have wronged her, including finding common ground with her ex. Evelyn is working on being the best mother for her son and daughter but when her parental instincts kick in, old habits begin to resurface.

Tami is busier than ever, but unresolved confrontations could change the dynamic of her relationships with her daughters and friends forever. Meanwhile, Jackie is experiencing empty nest syndrome as she prepares for her son to go off to college.

Malaysia is struggling to find a solution to her current family drama and an unsettling rumor surrounding her personal life. Ready for a fresh start, Jennifer wants to rekindle friendships but her past might interfere with making amends. Kristen is faced with navigating an unexpected family secret that could cause everything she has built to collapse.

CeCe and Byron are ecstatic about their future as husband and wife, but strained family ties may get in the way of the couple’s happily ever after.

After 10 years as an athlete, Ogom “OG” enters retirement and decides to pivot from playing football to coaching.

Newcomer Feby Torres, is tired of being associated with her famous ex and is determined to make a new name for herself, even if that means making enemies.

In addition, Jennifer Williams, a cast member from Seasons 1-4 and also Season 7, will pop back in to make an appearance; she’s listed as a recurring guest-star for the season.

Basketball Wives was created by its star and producer, Shaunie O’Neal, who was the former wife of NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.