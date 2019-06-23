How to Watch ‘Big Little Lies’ Live Stream Online

Tonight, Big Little Lies continues with Season 2 Episode 3. Be sure to watch the show on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘Big Little Lies’ Preview

The trailer for tonight’s episode sees Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) forced to deal with the consequences of her affair after its exposed to her husband, Ed (Adam Scott). “There aren’t a lot of happy endings for a lot of people,” Madeline can be seen telling a crowd. Elsewhere, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) continues to spiral out of control due to her guilt over Perry’s death. She’s seen walking into the ocean waves with a dazed expression on her face.

Perhaps the biggest subplot, however, has to do with Perry’s suspicious mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep). In the trailer, she’s seen watching Jane (Shailene Woodley) and her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage) from afar, having discovered that she’s the latter’s biological grandmother. It’s very likely that she confronts Jane, and their interaction may cause some unneeded stress for Celeste (Nicole Kidman).

James Tupper, who plays Bonnie’s husband Nathan, recently talked to Collider about the show, and how the cast aims to keeps things surprising. “I think they’re getting better. There might be an affair in there somewhere, in the future,” he teased. “Reese is just so fun, and so fun to watch.” Tupper also touched down on the care that HBO takes with its shows.

“It was the pedigree of HBO. It’s not a level playing field,” he revealed. “HBO spends almost a month, perfecting an episode. They shoot at the same speed that you would shoot a major motion picture, and they give you all of the things that you need to succeed. They really do support their artists… I think I would describe the whole season as more intense, especially with Meryl. To be honest, I actually enjoyed this season even more than last season, when I saw it.”

“The writers and David E. Kelley really figured out how to connect it all,” he added. “They got Liane Moriarty, the novelist, to write a further story to fill things out, so it has the same complex storytelling that you would get when a novel is translated to a limited series. It never really lets up. This thing has become appointment TV for a lot of people, and that’s really fun.”