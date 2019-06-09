How to Watch ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The long-awaited second season of Big Little Lies is here and tonight is the “big” premiere. Episode 1 of the new season airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the HBO network, on June 9, 2019, but don’t worry if you do not have HBO. For those without the network in their cable package or without a cable subscription at all, there are still options for watching the show as it airs. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Big Little Lies was a major hit when it premiered with an all-star cast last season. Because of all the fan power and excitement, viewers are fortunate enough to get another season, with all of the cast members returning. In addition, another player is in the mix – Meryl Streep. The Oscar winner joins familiar faces Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and James Tupper. In fact, Witherspoon and Kidman have taken on responsibilities as executive producers.

So, what is Streep’s role on the show? She comes in playing the mother of Celeste’s late husband, Perry, who was killed on the finale episode last season. Her character is named Mary Louise and she is essentially in the picture to help Celeste take care o the kids. But, CNN has reported that Mary Louise can’t stop asking questions about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death. Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty dished a bit to The Daily Telegraph, about Mary Louise, saying, “She deeply loved her son … as much as any mother can love her son. She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it’s a very complicated, difficult time.”

And, even though Mary Louise’s son Perry Wright may be dead, it doesn’t mean he’s gone, as Nicole Kidman previously revealed that actor Alexander Skarsgard has returned for season 2. According to Town and Country Magazine, Skarsgard talked about his character at the Golden Globe Awards, saying, “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see.”

In addition to Meryl Streep, some of the other new cast members include Bonnie’s mother Elizabeth (who is played by Crystal Fox) and second-grade teacher Michael Perkins (played by Mo McRae).

There are seven episodes this season, according to HBO. And, ahead of the premiere, Witherspoon released the following statement, “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”