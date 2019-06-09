How to Watch ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Celebrity Family Feud returns with all-new episodes for season 5, which kicks off tonight, on June 9, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Steve Harvey continues to host the hit program and, for those who want to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The season 5 schedule of the show will begin, with a one-hour time slot for its schedule, on Sunday nights. On episode 1 of the new season, Team Teigen/Legend takes on Team Vanderpump Rules, but they aren’t the only celeb teams in the mix. The hour-long program will feature Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s team against the cast of the hit Bravo show Vanderpump Rules. It will also feature the families of Terry Crews and Karamo Brown. Team Legend/Teigen will be playing for the charity City Harvest, while the Vanderpump Rules cast plays for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Meanwhile, Crews’ team plays for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Brown’s team is playing for OutRight Action International.

On Team Teigen/Legend, the people playing are John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, along with John’s brother Ron Stephens, Chrissy’s mother Pepper Teigen, and Chrissy’s sister, Tina Teigen. The cast members from Vanderpump Rules who they are up against are Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

For Karamo Brown’s team, Broadway World has reported that the team is made up of Brown’s fiance Ian Jordan, Brown’s son Jason, Mom Charmaine Grant, and Brown’s sister Kamilah. On Team Crews, Terry Crews is joined by his wife Rebecca, mother-in-law Anna K. Lund, his daughter Tera, and his daughter Azriel.

In addition to Celebrity Family Feud premiering tonight, there are several other big TV events going on. One of them is the 2019 Tony Awards. Another is the long-awaited second season of Big Little Lies. There are also some big finales, for programs like the hit show Billions.

Celebrity Family Feud will air in an hour time slot, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.