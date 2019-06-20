‘Family Food Fight’ Live Stream: How to Watch Premiere Online Without Cable

Reality competition series are all the rage this summer and ABC is cranking out another one with Family Food Fight. Hosted and co-judged by Ayesha Curry, the show features families from all different cultural backgrounds cooking their hearts out in hopes of impressing the judges and taking home the $100,000 grand prize.

Family Food Fight premieres Thursday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Family Food Fight on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Family Food Fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Family Food Fight on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Family Food Fight’ Premiere Preview

Family Food Fight is the ultimate cooking competition show as families from unique heritages battle it out to see which family has the best culinary skills. (Think Chopped, but for families.) Homestyle cooking will reach new levels as teams face off with their most prized and cherished family recipes. The show brings a mix of fast-paced cooking craziness, humor, and jovial rivalries as the families all vie to impress the panel of culinary experts and collect that cold hard cash prize of $100,000.

In the premiere episode entitled “Meet the Families: Part 1,” featured families take on a series of cooking challenges including a six-course family feast and a breakfast-for-dinner spread, before facing elimination in front of the celebrity judging panel. The three families who impress the judges the most will advance to the next round of the competition. Families featured in this episode include the White Family, the Graves Family, the Lenzi Family, and the Lee Family.

In “Meet the Families: Part 2,” set to air June 27, the competing families will be tasked with a six-course family feast that includes their own spin on an American classic: a hamburger with fries and a milkshake.

Renowned restauranteur Ayesha Curry, founder of Homemade and a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, will host with assistance from world-renowned chefs, authors, restauranteurs, and TV personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Curry is no stranger to cooking competition shows. She hosted The Great American Baking Show in 2017 and was featured as a guest-judge on an episode of Chopped Junior in 2016. Adding to her resume, her book The Seasoned Life was published in 2016 and her Food Network TV show Ayesha’s Homemade (aka Ayesha’s Home Kitchen) has been on the air for two seasons and counting.

Cora is a pro chef herself best known for her featured role as an Iron Chef on the Food Network series Iron Chef America and as co-host of Around the World in 80 Plates on Bravo. Her resume boasts over 15 cooking shows where she served as a host, judge, and even a contestant. She’s a mom of six with a passion for health, wellness, and food that extends beyond the kitchen, having been at the forefront of creating a nationwide revolution of eating well, opening more than 18 restaurants across the U.S. and globally.

Elliot is the recipient of many culinary accolades, including multiple James Beard Foundation Nominations. He opened his eponymous restaurant, Graham Elliot, in 2008, which went on to become one of only 15 restaurants in the U.S. to be awarded two Michelin stars. He participated in 10 seasons of MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, and is also currently a judge on Bravo’s Top Chef.