How to Watch ‘Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors’ Online Without Cable

Four-time Emmy Award nominee Farrah Fawcett may be best known for her run as Jill Munroe on Charlie’s Angels, but a new Reelz special entitled Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors plans to show that there was much more to the actress, model, and producer than meets the eye.

The two-hour special premieres Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of Reelz on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV

Reelz is included in the “Hollywood Extra” add-on, which can be added to the main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages. Reelz is included in the “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles.

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors’ Preview

With her gorgeous locks, legendary red bathing suit poster, and a starring role on one of the ’70s hottest shows, Farrah Fawcett took the world by storm securing her place as one of the biggest stars of her time. The beauty from Corpus Christi, Texas was destined for fame ever since her first production deal in 1968, appearing in commercials for face products, cars, mattresses, and more. Shortly after, she spent her time guest-starring on shows like The Flying Nun, I Dream of Jeannie, Mayberry R.F.D., The Partridge Family, and more, but nothing could prepare her for the international attention that she received playing Jill Munroe on Charlie’s Angels. Likewise, no professional success could prepare the risktaking Fawcett for what would eventually become her downfall: a devastating cancer disgnosis.

In tonight’s special airing at 9 p.m. on Reelz, Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors will take a look at the life and legacy of the original angel and poster-girl-next-door.

The network’s official description reads: “[Fawcett] would go on to define her legacy with bold moves and constant reinvention that many thought would sink her career including leaving Charlie’s Angels at the peak of its popularity in favor of a theater stage. It was a move that would rile up one of the biggest names in show business, but as Fawcett saw it, life was sweetened by risk. Hosted by Natalie Morales, Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors is a look at the life and legacy of the original angel and poster-girl-next-door revealing the real story of a star never destined to play by anyone else’s rules. From the unexpected moves she makes in her career to the men she gave her heart to, hear Fawcett in her own words describe how she managed superstardom, relationships, becoming a mother and confronting her devastating cancer diagnosis.”

Fawcett’s family members and friends are on hand sharing their first-hand accounts of her life including photographer Bruce McBroom and longtime friend Alana Stewart, the President and CEO of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation dedicated to fighting cancer which Fawcett started shortly after her diagnosis

Other interviews included in the special are Entertainment Weekly‘s Henry Goldblatt, PEOPLE Magazine‘s Kate Coyne, and Texas Monthly‘s Skip Hollandsworth.