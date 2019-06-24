How to Watch ‘Final Space’ Season 2 Online Without Cable Free

The Final Space gang is back in action for more intergalactic adventures, as they land back on Adult Swim for the Season 2 premiere on Monday, June 24, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The 13-episode second season will air on Adult Swim first and later be shown on TBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Final Space on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Final Space’ Season 2 Preview

Adult Swim is home to the weirdest, wildest, and wackiest cartoons for stoners and insomniacs, so it makes sense that Final Space, an animated space opera created by Olan Rogers, would fit in well on its airwaves. The series involves an astronaut named Gary Goodspeed and his alien friend, Mooncake, and tells the stories of their intergalactic adventures as they try to solve the mystery of “Final Space.” The series is known for its original premise, visual design, and far-out storytelling.

Gary is rowdy and incompetent, not particularly two qualities one would associate with astronauts. When the series begins, he’s working off the remaining days of his five-year sentence on the prison spacecraft Galaxy One when he meets a planet-smashing alien he befriends and names Mooncake. Mooncake is wanted by a power-hungry telekinetic creature named Lord Commander which immediately puts the two on the run. Along with some loyal-to-a-fault robots, a computer named H.U.E., and a motley crew of shipmates, Gary and Mooncake embark on a quest (as one does in space) to save the universe and figure out what “Final Space” is.

Besides voicing characters like Gary, Mooncake, Tribore, and more, Rogers is also the show’s creator, director, and executive producer. Rogers revealed on Reddit that the supporting cast is “finding their characters more,” and that he’s “starting to really find that voice for Gary.” Joining Rogers in the vocal booth is David Tennant (Jessica Jones), Fred Armisen (SNL), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), and Keith David, but many more comedians and voice actors pop in for some space fun. Jane Lynch, Ron Funches, Alan Tudyk, and even Conan O’Brien (who also co-executive produces) help round out the ‘verse. And that’s not even mentioning voice legend John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) who voices the characters Turk, Superior Stone, and more.

So where can we expect the story to go in Season 2? In the Season 1 finale, the gang battled the Lord Commander (Tennant) for a portal that lead to a parallel dimension called “Final Space.” Despite its quicky comedic premise, the season ended on a dark note with Gary floating into the unknown as Earth was pulled into a new dimension. Plan on joining Gary on a brand new journey in a brand new realm, and since we’re wandering about in space, it’s probably going to get even weirder. Call it the Adult Swim effect.