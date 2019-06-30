How to Watch ‘What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage’ Online

FOX network is jumping into the after show game with What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage, which will explore the fandom around a hit (yet fictional) TV show The Flare. Co-created and hosted by Fred Savage (The Wonder Years, The Grinder), the mock-after show is set to premiere Sunday, June 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

‘What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage’ Preview

So the premise is a little confusing, but here it goes: Drama “series” The Flare is based on fictional author TJ Whitford’s sci-fi book series, The Moon Is the Sun at Night, which has been a favorite of Savage’s since childhood. The book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth–specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, Ill.–and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.

The show is a half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show and the show-within-the-show is…well, fake. The after-show will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to The Flare, and interviews with the “cast,” as well as discussions with fans and more. What Just Happened??! is a multi-layered show in itself, serving as both a comedy and a spoof of popular after shows like The Talking Dead and After the Thrones.

The show (about a show that doesn’t exist, if you’re following along) aims to break down the “most hotly anticipated series in a generation,” said Savage, “We’re going to talk about The Flare, dissect it, compare it to the books, how it’s similar, how it diverges, why it diverges…I hope it doesn’t, too much!”

Real-life celebrities that will appear include The Grinder‘s Rob Lowe, Joel McHale, Kevin Smith, and Ken Jeong. Also in the show—or the show within the show, I’m not even sure anymore—is Taylor Tomlinson (Last Comic Standing) and Shiri Appleby (UnReal, Roswell).

Fred Savage, Dave Jeser, and Matt Silverstein serve as executive producers alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton, and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos, and Sean O’Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on The Flare, while Carrie Havel serves as director on the talk show.

Fred Savage’s acting career has included such feature films as The Wizard, The Princess Bride and Austin Powers: Goldmember, as well as a six-year run as Kevin Arnold on The Wonder Years, a role that earned him several accolades and awards, including two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Behind the camera, Savage has produced and directed more than 150 episodes of both comedic and dramatic episodic television, for which he has earned four Directors Guild Award nominations.