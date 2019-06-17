‘Grand Hotel’ Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Based on the Spanish TV series of a similar name, Grand Hotel premieres Monday, June 17, on ABC at 10 p.m ET/PT. Executive-produced by Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), the series will follow the last family-owned hotel in the culturally-diverse Miami Beach area.

‘Grand Hotel’ Season 1 Preview

Taking cues from its namesake series Gran Hotel, this Americanized serial drama is set to be big, bold, and insanely provocative. Boasting a fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story, wealthy guests will bask in the hotel’s luxury, but scandals, debt, and fiery secrets will be unearthed that will shake the hotel’s impeccable facade to its core.

The wildly charming Santiago Mendoza (Demián Bichir) owns the hotel, while his second wife and their adult children enjoy the spoils of its success. Roselyn Sánchez steps in as Santiago’s second wife Gigi Mendoza. Denyse Tontz (The Fosters) and Bryan Craig (General Hospital) play the couple’s adult children, Alicia and Javi Mendoza, while the hotel’s vibrant and loyal staffers help round out the rest of the cast, including Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli. The pilot episode is directed by Ken Olin (Thirtysomething, This Is Us, Alias).

Longoria is executive producing and directing on the series, but she’ll also serve as a guest-star playing Beatriz Mendoza, Santiago’s first wife who is presumed dead. Beatriz is described as “a shrewd businesswoman, a devoted mother, and a loyal friend, but secrets from her past continue to haunt her family.” Juicy. If that’s not enough, Gigi, wife number two, was Beatriz’s former best friend, so Longoria’s guest-spot should be a scandalous one. (If that’s not the makings of a guilty summer pleasure, we don’t know what is!)

Longoria was recently seen in Jane the Virgin as herself in addition to movies like last year’s Overboard and Dog Days).

Like most great soap operas or telenovelas, Grand Hotel comes with a built-in murder mystery to keep things extra spicy. Look for the mystery to unravel slowly throughout the first four episodes. In addition, a young, attractive new employee Danny (Younes) takes an immediate interest in Alicia. “That’s the boss man’s daughter,” he’s told shortly after getting smitten with the forbidden fruit. “Otherwise known as off limits.”

Grand Hotel was formerly slated as a mid-season replacement but had been recently moved to ABC’s summer schedule. Five episodes are slated to air so far: tonight’s pilot, followed by “Smokeshow” (June 24), “Curveball” (July 1), “The Big Sickout” (July 8), and “You’ve Got Blackmail” (July 15). The show should appeal to TV fans looking for beautiful people, romance, backstabbing, and drama, drama, drama. ABC has wisely placed the show directly after The Bachelorette hoping to bank on viewers easily hooked by breezy Reality TV and Spanish telenovela-style dramatics.