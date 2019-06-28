How to Watch Julian Edelman Showtime Documentary Online

100 Percent: Julian Edelman, a new documentary about the New England Patriots wide receiver, will debut on Showtime on Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, you can watch the Edelman documentary live or on demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime Showtime Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the Edelman documentary live on your computer via the Amazon website or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon Showtime Channel also comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 100%: Julian Edelman as soon as it airs live.

FuboTV

Whether you already have FuboTV or you want to start a free seven-day trial, Showtime is available as an add-on to the regular package of channels.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the Edelman documentary on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you don’t watch live, FuboTV’s Showtime add-on comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 100%: Julian Edelman as soon as it airs.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the Edelman documentary on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s Showtime add-on comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 100%: Julian Edelman as soon as it airs.

‘100 Percent: Julian Edelman’ Preview

The film documents the New England Patriots wide receiver’s path from a gruesome injury in 2017 to his claiming the Super Bowl MVP award in February.

Edelman tore his ACL during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 25, 2017. He missed the entire season and watched his team fall to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He returned a year later, but missed the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

“There was a lot of adversity I had to overcome last year, with the injury, and the suspension, family matters,” Edelman said, according to Deadline. “There is a realism as to what athletes go through in that situation and showing what type of people we are. You see us on Sunday and don’t realize the stress and anxiety, it’s a look on what I went through.”

He added: “I’ve come back from other major injuries, like breaking both feet, hurt shoulders, broken arms and hands. When you get into one of these long injuries, where it’s 12-16 months before you feel regular, the physical part is hard but the psychological part and self consciousness is harder. Will I be the same? Those things you battle on a daily basis. You’re a competitor and now you’re competing against yourself, trying to get better. It’s tough and I don’t wish it on anyone.”

The wideout caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 regular season games upon his return. He made 26 catches for 388 yards in three postseason contests, including 10 grabs for 144 yards in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams, claiming the game’s MVP award.

The three-time Super Bowl winner is second all-time in postseason receiving yards (1,412) and first in postseason punt returns (39) and punt return yards (443).

“I’ve accomplished goals in the past, and when you do that, you set new goals,” Edelman said, according to ESPN. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate to attain and reach a lot of my dreams, but I still have a lot of other things I want to go for.”

The film also touches on Edelman’s relationship with his father, Frank Edelman.

“Part of my story is my father,” Julian Edelman told “Good Morning America.” “He didn’t get to live the life I lived. He didn’t have a father. He didn’t have guidance, and he’s my hero for that because he’s instilled me with all of these life goals and life lessons and as a kid I had him to lean against. He didn’t have someone to do it and for him to be able to do it without that guidance it kind of brought something to me.”