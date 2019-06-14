How to Watch Laquan McDonald Documentary ’16 Shots’ Online

Tonight, Showtime is airing the documentary 16 Shots. The doc recounts the shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, and the cover-up that ensued. The documentary premieres Friday, June 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, you can watch 16 Shots live or on-demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime Showtime Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the documentary live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon Showtime Channel also comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 16 Shots as soon as it first airs live.

FuboTV

Whether you already have FuboTV or you want to start a free seven-day trial, Showtime is available as an add-on to the regular package of channels.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you don’t watch live, FuboTV’s Showtime add-on comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 16 Shots as soon as it first airs live.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s Showtime add-on comes with Showtime’s complete on-demand library, which will include 16 Shots as soon as it first airs live.

’16 Shots’ Preview

Filmmaker Rick Rowley recently spoke to the Chicago Tribune about why he chose to helm the documentary. “I was in Chicago filming another project several years ago, and I met [journalist] Jamie Kalven,” he recalled. “It was soon after the video [of McDonald’s killing] had been released, and he unwound for me the story of how this whole cover-up and all of the aftermath unfolded, and it was clear immediately that it was an incredible story.”

Rowley added that the message of 16 Shots is as timely as ever given the current state of race relations in America. “We’re in the middle of a national reckoning around race and justice, and it’s not just Chicago,” he explained. “It’s every major city in America. This case really cuts to the heart of all of that.”

Those interviewed for the documentary include Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx; former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy; former Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Pat Camden; community activist William Calloway; shooting witnesses Xavier and Jose Torres and Alma Benitez; and WMAQ-Ch. 5 political editor Carol Marin.

The one interview that Rowley was unable to ascertain was Jason Van Dyke. He did, however, talk to Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert. “We obviously interviewed his lawyer multiple times, and we were talking to the people who were handling press for Van Dyke, and there was interest and it seemed like there was possibility in getting an interview after the trial happened,” he said. “But then once the sentencing happened, and it was clear they were no longer going to appeal the verdict, they were no longer interested in speaking.”

Rowley said that he hopes the documentary will help raise awareness for police violence. “Being able to see the whole sweep of this is an amazing thing that this case allows me to do. I just hope that when people, after watching this, when people read the next article in the police blotter in the back of the paper about a police shooting in Chicago, or anywhere else in this country, that they will take another second before they turn the page,” he remarked.