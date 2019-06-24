How to Watch ‘Legion’ Season 3 Online Without Cable Free

FX’s Legion begins its third and final season on Monday night, as it continues the story of David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age.

The new season premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of Legion either live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Legion on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Additionally, FX+ is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main package. FX+ is a premium upgrade of FX that allows you to watch every episode of current FX shows (including Legion) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as they air live.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Legion on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has the first two seasons of Legion and will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include FX.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Legion on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Legion’ Season 3 Preview

Only three seasons in, FX’s X-Men-adjacent series Legion is prepping for its endgame and a young new mutant named Switch just might be the answer David Haller needs.

Ever since childhood, David hopped around from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his ’30s, he met and fell in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking reality that the voices he hears and the visions he sees are actually real. With the help of Syd and a team of specialists who also possess unique and extraordinary gifts – Ptonomy Wallace (Jeremie Harris), Kerry Loudermilk (Amber Midthunder), and Cary Loudermilk (Bill Irwin) – David unlocked a deeply suppressed truth: he had been haunted his entire life by a malicious parasite of unimaginable power.

Known as “The Shadow King,” this malevolent creature appeared in the form of David’s friend Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza), but was actually an ancient being named Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban). During an epic showdown at the end of Season 2, David managed to push Farouk out of his body and gain control of his mind. With Farouk on the loose, the team formed an unlikely alliance with their former enemy, Clark DeBussy (Hamish Linklater), and his well-funded government organization, Division 3. Unfortunately, the hunt for Farouk reawakened the dark voices in David’s head; his newfound lust for power sets the series up for what should be an exciting finish. Now at odds with everyone he once considered a friend, David enlists the help of a young mutant named Switch (Lauren Tsai) whose secret ability could be the key to his plans.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Season 3’s eight-episode order will bring the series’ total number of episodes to 27—an easy binge for those looking to catch up in time for the sure-to-be-thrilling conclusion. Despite its short run, showrunner Noah Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter that a tight three season series was always his plan.

“I think endings are what give stories meaning. I always thought about this as a complete story, and it felt like three acts of a story,” said Hawley. “What the show is following is this cycle of mental illness. We met David who had been at his lowest point and tried to kill himself, then he meets Syd and he gets balanced out. He’s on his meds. He gets out and everything’s going great for a while, and he thinks maybe I don’t need these meds. He goes off the meds and spirals down, which is where we find him now. The question now is can he get back to some kind of good place, or is he gone for good? Once we tell that story it feels like we’d be going back to the beginning of the cycle.”

Joining the series as Switch is Lauren Tsai who previously made her television debut on Terrace House: Aloha State, a Japanese-language reality series that can now be seen on Netflix. Legion will mark her television acting debut. Tsai is known for her art, having worked as a model and artist. She recently collaborated with Marc Jacobs on a collection that was released last year.